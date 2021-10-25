UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas jumps over 10% to 3-week high on cooler weather forecasts

(Adds quote, latest prices) Oct 25 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures soared over 10% to a near three-week high on Monday on expectations liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports will rise and forecasts calling for cooler weather and higher heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected. Following weeks of extreme volatility, the 10% increase was only the contract's biggest daily percentage gain since late September. So far this month, prices soared to their highest close since 2008 on Oct. 6 before collapsing 25% by mid last week. Even though the weather will be cooler over the next two weeks, it was still forecast to remain milder than normal through early November. Global gas futures, however, continue to trade about six times higher than U.S. prices, keeping demand for U.S. LNG exports strong as utilities around the world scramble to refill stockpiles ahead of the winter heating season and meet current energy shortfalls causing power blackouts in China. Front-month gas futures rose 55 cents, or 10.4%, to $5.830 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 11:39 a.m. EDT (1539 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close sine Oct. 5 when it closed at its highest since December 2008. "We have previously mentioned that the first sniff of a cooldown in the short-term temperature views could easily spike the market and that process appears to be unfolding in today’s trade," said Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch and Associates in Galena, Illinois, noting the price spike likely caused some speculators to cover shorts. Since early October, speculators have cut their net long positions on the New York Mercantile and Intercontinental Exchanges to their lowest since July 2020 on growing expectations the United States will have more than enough gas in storage for the winter, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Analysts expect U.S. gas inventories will reach 3.6 trillion cubic feet (tcf) by the start of the winter heating season in November, which they said would be a comfortable level even though it falls short of the 3.7 tcf five-year average. U.S. stockpiles were currently around 4% below the five-year (2016-2020) average for this time of year. In Europe, analysts say stockpiles were about 15% below normal. Data provider Refinitiv said output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has risen to an average of 92.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in October, up from 91.1 bcfd in September. That compares with a monthly record of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019. Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 89.4 bcfd this week to 91.6 bcfd next week as more homes and businesses turn on their heaters. Those forecasts were higher than Refinitiv projected on Friday. Refinitiv said the amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has averaged 10.4 bcfd so far in October, the same as in September, but was expected to rise in coming weeks as some liquefaction trains exit maintenance outages. With gas prices near $31 per mmBtu in Europe and $33 in Asia, versus almost $6 in the United States, traders said buyers around the world will keep purchasing all the LNG the United States could produce. But no matter how high global gas prices rise, the United States has the capacity to turn only about 10.5 bcfd of gas into LNG. Global markets will have to wait until later this year to get more, when the sixth liquefaction train at Cheniere Energy Inc's Sabine Pass and Venture Global LNG's Calcasieu Pass in Louisiana are expected to start producing LNG in test mode. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Oct 22 Oct 15 Oct 22 average (Forecast) (Actual) Oct 22 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 79 92 32 62 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,540 3,461 3,951 3,674 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -3.6% -4.2% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Prior Year Five Year Last Year Average Average 2020 (2016-2020) Henry Hub 5.55 5.28 2.84 2.13 2.66 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) 30.94 30.09 4.89 3.24 5.19 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) 33.26 33.46 5.97 4.22 6.49 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 179 150 192 196 203 U.S. GFS CDDs 21 36 21 24 26 U.S. GFS TDDs 200 186 213 220 229 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 92.0 92.7 92.9 87.9 83.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.4 7.4 7.0 7.7 7.5 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 99.4 100.1 99.8 95.7 90.7 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 1.9 1.9 1.9 2.2 2.0 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.0 5.8 5.8 5.6 5.0 U.S. LNG Exports 10.7 10.9 11.2 9.4 3.7 U.S. Commercial 6.4 7.4 8.5 9.9 6.8 U.S. Residential 7.2 9.3 11.2 13.6 7.2 U.S. Power Plant 26.4 25.9 24.3 29.1 27.7 U.S. Industrial 21.4 21.6 22.1 23.9 21.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.5 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.5 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.8 1.9 1.9 1.9 1.7 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 67.8 70.8 72.8 83.1 69.6 Total U.S. Demand 86.4 89.4 91.6 100.3 80.3 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 5.10 4.94 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 4.46 4.60 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 6.78 6.77 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 4.40 4.45 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 4.97 4.92 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 4.58 4.59 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 5.69 6.00 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 4.75 4.77 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 53.25 58.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 56.24 54.00 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 92.06 53.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 51.50 61.83 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 43.50 54.75 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 42.25 54.00 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Paul Simao)