UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas jumps over 10% to 3-week high on cooler weather forecasts

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

(Adds quote, latest prices) Oct 25 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures soared over 10% to a near three-week high on Monday on expectations liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports will rise and forecasts calling for cooler weather and higher heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected. Following weeks of extreme volatility, the 10% increase was only the contract's biggest daily percentage gain since late September. So far this month, prices soared to their highest close since 2008 on Oct. 6 before collapsing 25% by mid last week. Even though the weather will be cooler over the next two weeks, it was still forecast to remain milder than normal through early November. Global gas futures, however, continue to trade about six times higher than U.S. prices, keeping demand for U.S. LNG exports strong as utilities around the world scramble to refill stockpiles ahead of the winter heating season and meet current energy shortfalls causing power blackouts in China. Front-month gas futures rose 55 cents, or 10.4%, to $5.830 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 11:39 a.m. EDT (1539 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close sine Oct. 5 when it closed at its highest since December 2008. "We have previously mentioned that the first sniff of a cooldown in the short-term temperature views could easily spike the market and that process appears to be unfolding in today’s trade," said Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch and Associates in Galena, Illinois, noting the price spike likely caused some speculators to cover shorts. Since early October, speculators have cut their net long positions on the New York Mercantile and Intercontinental Exchanges to their lowest since July 2020 on growing expectations the United States will have more than enough gas in storage for the winter, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Analysts expect U.S. gas inventories will reach 3.6 trillion cubic feet (tcf) by the start of the winter heating season in November, which they said would be a comfortable level even though it falls short of the 3.7 tcf five-year average. U.S. stockpiles were currently around 4% below the five-year (2016-2020) average for this time of year. In Europe, analysts say stockpiles were about 15% below normal. Data provider Refinitiv said output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has risen to an average of 92.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in October, up from 91.1 bcfd in September. That compares with a monthly record of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019. Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 89.4 bcfd this week to 91.6 bcfd next week as more homes and businesses turn on their heaters. Those forecasts were higher than Refinitiv projected on Friday. Refinitiv said the amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has averaged 10.4 bcfd so far in October, the same as in September, but was expected to rise in coming weeks as some liquefaction trains exit maintenance outages. With gas prices near $31 per mmBtu in Europe and $33 in Asia, versus almost $6 in the United States, traders said buyers around the world will keep purchasing all the LNG the United States could produce. But no matter how high global gas prices rise, the United States has the capacity to turn only about 10.5 bcfd of gas into LNG. Global markets will have to wait until later this year to get more, when the sixth liquefaction train at Cheniere Energy Inc's Sabine Pass and Venture Global LNG's Calcasieu Pass in Louisiana are expected to start producing LNG in test mode. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Oct 22 Oct 15 Oct 22 average (Forecast) (Actual) Oct 22 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 79 92 32 62 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,540 3,461 3,951 3,674 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -3.6% -4.2% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Prior Year Five Year Last Year Average Average 2020 (2016-2020) Henry Hub 5.55 5.28 2.84 2.13 2.66 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) 30.94 30.09 4.89 3.24 5.19 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) 33.26 33.46 5.97 4.22 6.49 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 179 150 192 196 203 U.S. GFS CDDs 21 36 21 24 26 U.S. GFS TDDs 200 186 213 220 229 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 92.0 92.7 92.9 87.9 83.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.4 7.4 7.0 7.7 7.5 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 99.4 100.1 99.8 95.7 90.7 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 1.9 1.9 1.9 2.2 2.0 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.0 5.8 5.8 5.6 5.0 U.S. LNG Exports 10.7 10.9 11.2 9.4 3.7 U.S. Commercial 6.4 7.4 8.5 9.9 6.8 U.S. Residential 7.2 9.3 11.2 13.6 7.2 U.S. Power Plant 26.4 25.9 24.3 29.1 27.7 U.S. Industrial 21.4 21.6 22.1 23.9 21.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.5 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.5 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.8 1.9 1.9 1.9 1.7 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 67.8 70.8 72.8 83.1 69.6 Total U.S. Demand 86.4 89.4 91.6 100.3 80.3 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 5.10 4.94 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 4.46 4.60 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 6.78 6.77 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 4.40 4.45 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 4.97 4.92 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 4.58 4.59 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 5.69 6.00 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 4.75 4.77 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 53.25 58.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 56.24 54.00 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 92.06 53.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 51.50 61.83 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 43.50 54.75 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 42.25 54.00 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Paul Simao)

Reuters

U.S. natgas futures ease on rising output, lower demand next week

Nov 1 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures eased to a fresh one-week low on Monday on rising output, lower demand next week than previously projected and growing expectations the United States will have more than enough gas in storage for the winter heating season. That price decline occurred despite forecasts for colder weather and more heating demand this week than previously expected and a 12% jump in gas prices in Europe that should keep U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports strong. Since the summer, global gas prices have soared to record highs as utilities scrambled for LNG cargoes to refill low stockpiles in Europe and meet rising demand in Asia, where energy shortfalls have caused power blackouts in China. U.S. futures also climbed, reaching a 12-year high in early October, on expectations LNG demand will remain strong for months to come. Price gains in the United States, however, have been restrained compared with overseas markets because the United States has more than enough gas in storage for winter and ample production to meet domestic and export demand. Prices in Europe and Asia were about five times higher than in the United States. Analysts expect U.S. gas inventories will top 3.6 trillion cubic feet (tcf) by the start of the winter heating season in November, which they said would be a comfortable level even though it falls shy of the five-year average of 3.7 tcf. U.S. stockpiles were currently about 3% below the five-year average for this time of year. In Europe, analysts said stockpiles were about 15% below normal. Front-month gas futures were down 5 cents, or 0.9%, to $5.376 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:32 a.m. EDT (1232 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since Oct. 22 for a third day in a row. As the amount of gas in U.S. stockpiles keeps rising, speculators have cut their net long positions on the New York Mercantile and Intercontinental Exchanges over the past four weeks to their lowest since June 2020, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Data provider Refinitiv said output in the U.S. Lower 48 states averaged 94.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in October, up from 92.7 bcfd in September. That compares with a monthly record of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019. Output hit 96.2 bcfd on Oct. 29, its highest level in a day since hitting a record of 96.6 bcfd during November 2019. Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 96.4 bcfd this week to 100.4 bcfd next week as more homes and businesses crank up their heaters. The forecast for this week was higher than Refinitiv projected on Friday, while its outlook for next week was lower. The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has averaged 10.5 bcfd so far in October, up from 10.4 bcfd in September. Feedgas to LNG export plants hit 11.8 bcfd on Oct. 29, its highest level in a day since May. With gas prices near $24 per mmBtu in Europe and $30 in Asia, versus around $5 in the United States, traders said buyers around the world will keep purchasing all the LNG the United States can produce. But no matter how high global gas prices rise, the United States has the capacity to turn only about 10.5 bcfd of gas into LNG. The rest of the gas flowing to the export plants is used to fuel the power plants and other equipment at the facilities. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Oct 29 Oct 22 Oct 29 average (Forecast) (Actual) Oct 29 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 55 87 -27 38 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,603 3,548 3,924 3,712 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -2.9% -3.4% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Prior Year Five Year Last Year Average Average 2020 (2016-2020) Henry Hub 5.36 5.43 2.87 2.13 2.66 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) 24.17 21.72 4.84 3.24 5.19 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) 30.00 32.01 6.80 4.22 6.49 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 241 221 178 234 238 U.S. GFS CDDs 9 13 24 17 17 U.S. GFS TDDs 250 234 212 251 255 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 94.8 95.4 95.8 90.1 84.6 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.4 7.6 7.7 7.9 8.0 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 102.1 103.0 103.5 98.1 92.8 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 1.9 2.3 2.6 2.8 2.7 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.2 5.8 5.9 5.4 4.9 U.S. LNG Exports 10.7 11.0 11.2 10.3 4.6 U.S. Commercial 7.4 9.2 10.8 9.9 11.1 U.S. Residential 9.2 12.6 16.1 13.9 16.5 U.S. Power Plant 26.1 25.7 23.9 25.0 24.5 U.S. Industrial 21.9 22.8 23.0 23.3 23.5 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.7 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.9 2.1 2.1 2.1 2.1 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 71.4 77.3 80.7 79.0 82.5 Total U.S. Demand 90.2 96.4 100.4 97.5 94.7 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 5.49 5.68 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 4.34 4.53 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 6.67 6.85 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 4.29 4.61 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 5.17 5.45 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 4.75 5.05 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 6.50 6.39 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 4.87 5.27 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 68.50 77.25 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 50.75 64.00 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 51.79 50.25 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 74.50 61.42 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 75.25 73.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 74.50 68.00 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Paul Simao)
Reuters

GRAINS-CBOT wheat hits 8-1/2-year high, buoyed by strong demand

CHICAGO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose to their highest prices in 8-1/2 years on Monday, buoyed by strong demand against the backdrop of tightening world supplies. Corn futures advanced on spillover strength from wheat’s gains, traders said. Wheat rallied on a flurry of deals in the export...
Reuters

Worsening shortages, high prices restrain U.S. manufacturing activity

WASHINGTON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - U.S. manufacturing activity slowed in October, with all industries reporting record-long lead times for raw materials, indicating that stretched supply chains continued to constrain economic activity early in the fourth quarter. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) survey on Monday also hinted at some moderation...
rigzone.com

Iran News Sends Oil Prices Lower

Rigzone's regular market watchers look at oil prices, the potential restart of Iran nuclear talks, Shell's pushback on breakup calls and more. (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.) In this...
WOWK 13 News

Colder winter and higher energy bills forecasted for 2021-22 winter

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — This winter, you may want to try and economize when it comes to heating your home. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, they expect nearly half of U.S. households that heat primarily with natural gas will spend 30% more than they spent last winter, 41% of households that heat primarily […]
jwnenergy.com

Canadian oil collapses at U.S. hub as refiners shun heavy crude

Canadian heavy crude’s price collapsed at the U.S. trading hub of Cushing as refiners shun heavy and higher-sulphur crude for lighter grades that are less expensive to process in refineries. Western Canadian Select’s discount for December to West Texas Intermediate widened to $9/bbl at Cushing as of Wednesday, the steepest...
Reuters

Factbox: U.S. coal-fired power plants scheduled to shut

Oct 28 (Reuters) - U.S. power companies plan to retire or convert from coal to gas over 6,100 megawatts (MW) of coal-fired plants in 2021 after shutting over 13,100 MW in 2020, according to U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) and Thomson Reuters data. That compares with almost 15,000 MW shut...
Reuters

U.S. natgas slides 3% on drop in European prices, rising output

Oct 29 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell more than 3% to a one-week low on Friday on rising output in the United States and another big drop in global gas prices after Russia said it would send more fuel to Europe for the winter heating season. That U.S. decline puts the contract on track to fall in October after six months of gains. The daily decline occurred despite rising liquefied natural gas exports (LNG) and forecasts for colder weather and soaring heating demand in two weeks. Gas prices in Europe dropped more than 10% for a second day in a row after Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier in the week told Kremlin-controlled energy giant Gazprom to start pumping gas into European gas storage once Russia finishes filling its own stocks, which may happen by Nov. 8. Since the summer, gas prices around the world have soared to record highs as utilities scramble for LNG cargoes to refill low stockpiles in Europe and meet rising demand in Asia, where energy shortfalls have caused power blackouts in China. U.S. futures followed global gas prices higher, reaching a 12-year high in early October on expectations demand for U.S. LNG exports would remain strong. In Europe and Asia, gas was trading about four times higher than U.S. prices because the United States has more than enough gas in storage for winter and ample production to meet domestic and export demand. Analysts expect U.S. gas inventories will top 3.6 tcf by the start of the winter heating season in November, which they said would be a comfortable level even though it falls short of the five-year average of 3.7 tcf. U.S. stockpiles were currently about 3% below the five-year average for this time of year. In Europe, analysts say stockpiles were about 15% below normal. Front-month gas futures were down 20.1 cents, or 3.5%, to $5.581 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:07 a.m. EDT (1307 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since Oct. 22. For the week, the contract was up about 6% after falling about 6% during the prior three weeks. For the month, the contract was down about 5% after rising about 90% during the prior six months. Data provider Refinitiv said output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has averaged 92.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in October, up from 91.1 bcfd in September. That compares with a monthly record of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019. On a daily basis, however, output was on track to reach 93.9 bcfd on Friday, its highest since July, according to preliminary data from Refinitiv. Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 90.0 bcfd this week to 93.1 bcfd next week and 101.8 bcfd in two weeks as more homes and businesses crank up their heaters. The forecast for next week was higher than Refinitiv projected on Thursday. The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has averaged 10.5 bcfd so far in October, up from 10.4 bcfd in September. On a daily basis, however, feedgas to LNG export plants was on track to reach 11.9 bcfd on Friday, its highest level since May, according to preliminary data from Refinitiv. With gas prices near $23 per mmBtu in Europe and $32 in Asia, versus around $6 in the United States, traders said buyers around the world will keep purchasing all the LNG the United States can produce. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Oct 29 Oct 22 Oct 29 average (Forecast) (Actual) Oct 29 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 55 87 -27 38 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,603 3,548 3,924 3,712 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -2.9% -3.4% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Prior Year Five Year Last Year Average Average 2020 (2016-2020) Henry Hub 5.71 5.78 2.84 2.13 2.66 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) 23.20 25.55 4.89 3.24 5.19 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) 32.01 33.91 5.97 4.22 6.49 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 221 219 192 196 223 U.S. GFS CDDs 13 14 21 24 19 U.S. GFS TDDs 234 233 213 220 242 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 92.0 93.2 93.6 87.9 83.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.4 7.5 7.0 7.7 7.5 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 99.4 100.6 100.7 95.7 90.7 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 1.9 1.9 2.0 2.2 2.0 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.0 6.2 5.9 5.6 5.0 U.S. LNG Exports 10.7 10.7 11.7 9.4 3.7 U.S. Commercial 6.4 7.4 8.7 9.9 6.8 U.S. Residential 7.2 9.2 11.5 13.6 7.2 U.S. Power Plant 26.4 26.3 24.3 29.1 27.7 U.S. Industrial 21.4 21.7 22.4 23.9 21.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.5 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.5 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.8 1.9 2.0 1.9 1.7 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 67.8 71.2 73.6 83.1 69.6 Total U.S. Demand 86.4 90.0 93.1 100.3 80.3 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 5.68 5.91 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 4.53 5.44 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 6.85 7.40 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 4.61 5.28 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 5.45 5.81 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 5.05 5.63 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 6.39 7.00 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 5.27 5.60 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 77.25 77.25 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 64.00 50.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 50.25 42.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 61.42 61.42 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 73.50 73.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 68.00 68.00 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Paul Simao)
KELOLAND TV

Why the price of gas is rising

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The average price of gas in South Dakota as of Tuesday is $3.29/gallon, according to AAA. This price has climbed one cent since Monday and is forecasted to continue rising. According to Shawn Steward, spokesman for AAA South Dakota, the current rise in price is...
Reuters

U.S. natgas falls 5% on lower European prices, big storage build

Oct 28 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell about 5% on Thursday, erasing the prior session's gains, on rising output, lower demand forecasts, and a drop in global gas prices after Russia said it would send more fuel to Europe for the winter heating season. Prices held earlier losses...
Reuters

U.S. natgas little changed as cooler forecasts erase early losses

Oct 26 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures were little changed on Tuesday after erasing earlier losses on midday forecasts calling for colder weather and higher heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected. Earlier in the session, prices had dropped about 5% due to an increase in...
marcellusdrilling.com

U.S. NatGas Production Hits 2-Mo High Thx to Marcellus/Utica

Everyone is scratching their heads trying to figure out why, given the price natural gas is fetching in both the futures and physical spot price market, natural gas drillers don’t drill more wells. The excuse given is that budgets are cast, plans made, and by gosh companies are finally showing fiscal discipline and sticking to their plans because if they don’t, investors will scream bloody murder. The last time we checked investors don’t mind spending a little more money to drill new wells if it puts more money in their pockets! That message finally seems to be getting through. Yesterday U.S. natural gas production surged to its highest level since late August (when Hurricane Ida struck, shutting down natgas production in the Gulf). Most of the gains came from more production in the Marcellus/Utica.
