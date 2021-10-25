The Best Coffee Roasters of 2022, According to Experts

502 Munras Ave., Monterey 920-1018, altamonterey.com. A line in front of Alta Bakery is a usual sight in downtown Monterey. Alta has the best coffee, great bread and great pastries, not to mention solid lunch options with impressive portions of thin golden French fries, “obligatory avocado toast” and kombucha. Classic breakfast options include international favorites such as cafe au lait. The beautiful, minimalistic interior is balanced by a garden and community-style patio, both providing for a lot of seating space. The bakery is located in the historic Cooper-Molera Adobe that dates from 1827. When a charming historic venue meets a modern menu with treats and drinks that look like art, it’s a perfect place for a quick healthy meal and caffeine boost, a meeting or to lounge and do some remote work or contemplation.
Comments / 0