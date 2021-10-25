Duffle Bags for Short Distance Trips

Clothing brands (and even multi-brand clothing stores) do collaborations all the time; at this point, it's part and parcel of the fashion business. We all expect these partnerships to center around some interesting apparel, but what if we told you that clothing brands are pivoting into the wine and spirits spaces? Announced earlier this week and expanding its offering later in November, Patagonia's Provisions team has launched a suite of wines, ciders and sake that reflect its eco-friendly roots (and could serve as an interesting way to expose new people to the world of "natural wines"). Of course, Patagonia isn't the only one dipping its metaphorical toe into the waters here; Mr. Porter is teaming with the globally recognized Glenfiddich to serve up a 20-year-old single malt. Get the details on these spirited (get it?) new gear updates (plus a whole lot more) down below. This is Today in Gear.

