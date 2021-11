Netflix has released a first look at Shonda Rhimes’ upcoming series, Inventing Anna, which is set to premier in 2022.The series follows journalist Vivian Kent (played by Anna Chlumsky) as she investigates the case of Anna Delvey (played by Julia Garner), a Russian-born German socialite who scammed banks, hotels and rich acquaintances out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.A sneak peek at the nine-episode series shows Delvey at high and low points in her con artist career. In two photos, she is dressed in designer clothes and living the high life, while in the third, she is being visited...

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO