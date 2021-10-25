Callers With 562, 626, 949, 951 Area Codes Must Now Dial Full 10 Digits, Even To Make Local Calls

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Making a phone call? If your phone number starts with 562, 626, 949, or 951, you will have to dial the full 10-digits to make a call, even if you are calling someone within your own area code.

The change that went into effect Sunday is so the FCC can designate 988 as the National Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Crisis Lifeline. The change impacts several Southern California area codes, including 562, which covers Long Beach and much of the surrounding cities; 626, which is assigned to Pasadena and the San Gabriel Valley; 949, in Irvine and most of South Orange County; and western Riverside County’s 951 area code.

A total of 82 area codes were affected nationwide, and includes 209, 530, 650, 707, and 925 in Northern California.

These area codes were impacted because they have working 988 prefix phone numbers. Long Beach officials say the change requires mandatory 10-digit dialing for all local calls made from mobile phones, and 11-digit local dialing from landlines and wirelines.

Officials say the change will apply to fax machines, alarm systems, medical monitoring devices, and other devices that call out, but calling 911 will still connect callers to emergency services.

Even though the dialing change is now in effect, the 988 dialing short cut will not take effect nationwide until July 16, 2022. Until then, people who need to reach the National Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Crisis Lifeline Must continue to dial 1-800-273-TALK (8255).