CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Brian Laundrie’s parents ‘grieving privately’; cause of death still undetermined, lawyer says

By Athina Morris, Nathaniel Rodriguez, Nexstar Media Wire
WDTN
WDTN
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2npvsk_0cc0Ze4z00

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — The cause of death for Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito’s fiancé, has not yet been determined, his family’s lawyer said Monday.

Attorney Steven Bertolino told WFLA on Friday that Laundrie’s remains had been transferred to an anthropologist for further evaluation.

| See the Most Read Stories from WDTN.com here ➡

“No manner or cause of death was determined,” Bertolino said Monday.

Bertolino also confirmed reports that there would be no funeral service for Laundrie.

Bertolino said his parents, Chris and Roberta Laundrie, were currently “grieving privately in Florida” with their daughter Cassie.

Gabby Petito case: Remains found during Brian Laundrie search were ‘bones’

After more than a month of searching, authorities located Laundrie’s remains and other evidence on Oct. 20 at the Carlton Reserve, a nearly 25,000-acre preserve in Sarasota County, Florida. The remains were identified using Laundrie’s dental records. They were found alongside some personal items, including a backpack, dry bag and a notebook, which experts believe could provide further clues.

“If that notebook contained, for example, information that could have been admissions, it could be projecting blame or rationalization, all that information could help in the determination,” former FBI profiler Jim Clemente told CNN on Thursday .

Laundrie was named a person of interest in Petito’s death after returning to North Port, Florida, without her after the couple went on a cross-country road trip.

| See more Top Stories from WDTN.com here ➡

Petito’s body was later found in Wyoming, and the coroner ruled she had died by “manual strangulation.”

Laundrie was never charged in connection with her death, though he was suspected of debit card fraud and withdrawing more than $1,000 from an unnamed account during the time Petito was missing.

Laundrie disappeared six days before Petito’s body was discovered. Bertolino told News Nation’s Ashleigh Banfield that he would go hiking often so his parents weren’t concerned about him leaving to go to the reserve.

“He’s a young man; they weren’t concerned,” Bertolino said. “They thought he was … clearing his mind.”

Brian Laundrie timeline: Family attorney details days surrounding disappearance of Gabby Petito’s fiancé

News Nation’s Brian Entin reported that police had kept tabs on Laundrie before he disappeared by placing surveillance cameras around his family’s home, but they missed him leaving to go to the reserve. Authorities said the lack of charges against Laundrie prevented them from taking more drastic measures.

“What I’ll say is that we were the ones doing everything in our power to get answers on this. If mistakes were made, there’s human error involved in every investigation,” North Port police spokesman Josh Taylor said. “It certainly wasn’t from a lack of taking it seriously or hustle or knowledge. Sometimes things happen.”

| See more Top Stories from WDTN.com here ➡

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
CBS Sacramento

Parents Arrested In Newborn’s Death In Ceres

CERES (CBS13) — Two Ceres parents were arrested after a months-long investigation into their newborn baby’s death, police said on Thursday. Michael Holson, 31, and Donna Stringfellow, 30, were booked into the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center Thursday and face charges of willful harm or injury to a child. michael-holsonMichael Holson, 31, Ceres (credit: Ceres Police Department)donna-stringfellowDonna Stringfellow, 30, of Ceres (credit: Ceres Police Department) According to the Ceres Police Department, officers were called to the 2100 block of Wast Whitmore Avenue for reports of a possibly deceased infant at approximately 1 a.m. on July 5. Over the course of the investigation with Child Protective Services and the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office, enough evidence was uncovered to support the child neglect and abuse charge against Holson and Stringfellow, Ceres police said. The circumstances around the infant’s death remain under investigation. Anyone with information relevant to the case is asked to contact the Ceres Police Department.
CERES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Cause Of Death#Grieving#Wfla#The Carlton Reserve#Cnn
The Independent

Police say ‘very good possibility’ Brian Laundrie was dead two days after Gabby Petito was reported missing

A spokesman for the North Port police said that there was a “very good possibility” that Brian Laundrie was dead two days after Gabby Petito was reported missing. North Port Police spokesman Josh Taylor made the claim to PEOPLE while discussing a blunder the department made misidentifying Mr Laundrie. “Other than confusion, it likely changed nothing. There is a very good possibility that Brian was already deceased,” Mr Taylor said. “He still needed to be found. We just wanted people to better understand why we thought we knew Brian was in his home.”Mr Taylor was adding context to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Brian Laundrie – update: Police say man 'probably' died by suicide at the Carlton Reserve

Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman suggested Friday that Brian Laundrie likely died by suicide in the Carlton Reserve. The sheriff made the comments during a police gathering in Florida. “That guy went out there and by all accounts probably committed suicide and he was right out there where we thought he was,” he said. Mr Laundrie’s skeletal remains were found along with his notebook and backpack on 20 October in a park connected to the Carlton Reserve. The Sarasota County Coroner matched the remains to Mr Laundrie using dental records and - being unable to determine a time or...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashleigh Banfield
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Brian Laundrie's parents maintain their silence as they return to Florida home from two-day trip to 'grieve privately' after their son's skeletal remains were found in swamp

Brian Laundrie's parents maintained their wall of silence today as they returned home from a secret getaway carrying beach bags. Christopher and Roberta Laundry took off Sunday morning to 'grieve privately' after the remains of their fugitive son were finally located last week in Florida swampland. Their attorney, Steven Bertolino,...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

‘It’s hogwash’: Laundrie lawyer denies speculation parents planted Brian belongings

Laundrie family attorney Steve Bertolino has rubbished suggestions that Chris and Roberta may have planted their son’s belongings in a Florida nature reserve.Human remains strongly believed to belong to Brian Laundrie were discovered in Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on Wednesday alongside a backpack and notebook belonging to the missing fugitive.Follow all the latest on the Brian Laundrie search here.Despite law enforcement scouring the waterlogged reserve for five weeks without finding any trace of him, Mr Laundrie’s parents located the items within a couple of hours.When asked about growing speculation that the items could have been placed there, Mr Bertolino...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Restaurant Manager Speaks Out About ‘Surveillance Footage’ on Last Night She Was Seen Alive

The investigation into Gabby Petito’s disappearance took a heartbreaking turn when officials discovered her body on September 19th. Later reports included more tragic details confirming the 22-year-old’s death by strangulation. Many hoped for more answers regarding her homicide from the full autopsy report. However, the report released additional upsetting information instead. It turns out, her remains likely fought the elements for weeks before their discovery.
JACKSON, WY
WDTN

WDTN

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
419K+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy