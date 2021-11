The colors are changing in Rockville. But it's not just colorful leaves and trees of the season — drab storefronts, empty for a year or more, are coming back to life, too. As the fall weather settles in, some of the vacant spots at Rockville Town Square have begun to show signs of life as tenants fill spaces shuttered for more than a year and a half. Other businesses march onward, encouraged by hundreds of new apartments and a big Metro improvement project nearby.

