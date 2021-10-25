CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five Illinois Towns Ranked Among Best 100 Small Cities In America

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) — Elmhurst, Highland Park, Wheaton, Park Ridge, and Glen Ellyn were ranked among the best 100 small cities to live in America, according to a new study.

The study from WalletHub looks at affordability, safety, local economy, health care and other issues in more than 1,300 small cities ranging from local restaurants to schools.

Only cities with a population between 25,000 and 100,000 were considered.

Elmhurst was the top ranked small city in Illinois, ranked at #45, followed by Highland Park at #50, Wheaton at #59, Park Ridge at #61, and Glen Ellyn at #64.

Neighboring Indiana had two small cities ranked among the top 10, both of them suburbs of Indianapolis: Carmel at #2 and Zionsville at #6. Four other suburbs of Indianapolis were ranked in the top 100 small cities, including Westfield at #11, Fishers at #27, Brownsburg at #58, and Noblesville at #72.

The #1 city on the list is Sammamish, Washington, which is about 20 miles east of Seattle.

Click here to see the full rankings.

