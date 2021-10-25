CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Facebook Papers': A critical look at the company's response ahead of the insurrection

WBUR
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are more damaging revelations swirling about Facebook as new reporting has come to light based on information from whistleblower Frances Haugen. A...

www.wbur.org

abc10.com

Facebook is tracking you on other websites. Here's how you can stop it.

A technology outage and whistleblower claims about Facebook priorities have renewed discussions about the company’s ethics, including what it does with user data. Whether or not account holders realize it, Facebook’s default privacy settings allow the company to record a multitude of personal data—every video they’ve watched, search history, their location when logged in on a mobile device, what their face looks like and much more.
FOXBusiness

Zuckerberg slams Facebook Papers, defends company's record

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg defended the company's record on Monday after a group of 17 U.S. media outlets, including FOX Business, began reporting on a trove of documents and disclosures to the Securities and Exchange Commission from former product manager turned whistleblower Frances Haugen. The Facebook Papers, which are in a redacted form, were obtained through a congressional source.
The Next Web

After the Facebook Papers, what’s next for, err, Meta?

It’s been a rough week for Facebook, just like the previous week, and the week before that. The revelations from leaked documents and Frances Haugen’s testimonies have plunged the company into a crisis — and a new name isn’t gonna solve its problems. We dug out our crystal ball to...
Washington Post

Facebook Oversight Board sternly criticizes the company’s collaboration in first transparency reports

Facebook’s Oversight Board issued a strong reprimand against the company in a set of quarterly reports Thursday, accusing it of not being “fully forthcoming” about a key program. The reports highlight the tense negotiations between the two entities, as the board tries to force greater transparency from the social media giant, despite its limited power.
NPR

How the 'Stop the Steal' movement outwitted Facebook ahead of the Jan. 6 insurrection

We begin the hour with fallout from the Facebook files. Internal documents show that Facebook employees raised the alarm about Stop the Steal, the rallying cry of that false claim that, somehow, the presidential election had been stolen from Donald Trump. That cry turned into a rally which turned into a deadly attack on Congress and the vice president and on democracy. NPR's tech correspondent Shannon Bond joins us. And we will note Facebook is among NPR's recent financial supporters. Shannon, thanks so much for being with us.
Democrat-Herald

Messages show what employees were saying about Facebook's role in the insurrection

Internal Facebook documents obtained by news outlets show the role the company played in the insurrection at the US Capitol. CNN's Donie O'Sullivan reports. Not stopping 'Stop the Steal:' Facebook Papers paint damning picture of company's role in insurrection. Internal Facebook documents paint a picture of a company that was...
Forbes

‘Special Exceptions’ For Breitbart And A ‘Tepid’ Response To Capitol Riots: Here’s What The ‘Facebook Papers’ Allege So Far

Facebook dropped key misinformation controls after Election Day and offered only a ‘tepid’ response to growing violence during the January 6 Capitol riots, according to a trove of internal documents a company whistleblower provided to the Securities and Exchange Commission that are now forming the basis for an ongoing “Facebook Papers” series of exposes running in a number of major news organizations.
AFP

'Facebook Papers' explode ahead of platform's earnings report

Facebook was hit Monday by scathing reports from at least a dozen US news outlets based on internal documents, just hours before the company was to release its earnings report. The social media giant has faced a storm of criticism after former employee Frances Haugen leaked internal studies showing the company knew of potential harm stoked by its sites, prompting US lawmakers' to renew a push for regulation. Reports Monday blamed CEO Mark Zuckerberg for the platform bending to state censors in Vietnam, noted Facebook had allowed hate speech to flourish internationally due to linguistic shortcomings, and said it knew its algorithm fueled toxic polarization online. "The Facebook Papers are so damning, so disturbing, so disgusting, and should lead to quick action at the federal level," tweeted Fordham University law professor Zephyr Teachout, referring the moniker attached to the leak.
FOXBusiness

Facebook Papers: Company takes heat from lawmakers over leaked docs

Several lawmakers shared their reactions to the Facebook Papers – a trove of leaked documents revealing the company's inner workings – and cited them as proof that the tech giant has become unaccountable. Republicans and Democrats have spoken out on the recent revelations regarding Facebook, with lawmakers in both the...
Kankakee Daily Journal

AP SERIES: The Facebook Papers

The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances Haugen, the former Facebook product manager-turned-whistleblower. AP. EXPLAINER:...
mediapost.com

Facebook Papers Show Company Questioning Its Core Features

The Facebook Papers, a series of internal documents recently leaked by Francis Haugen, show that the social networking mogul is running internal tests that question the core elements of its platform. Core elements include the NewsFeed, the Like button, a slew of group features such as Pages, the share button,...
CNET

Facebook Papers produce flurry of reports on social network's internal chaos

The critical spotlight on Facebook intensified over the weekend and into Monday, as several major media outlets published new reports based on the cache of internal company documents leaked by former Facebook employee Frances Haugen. The Washington Post on Friday reported on concern among Facebook employees about the role the...
Washington Post

A whistleblower’s power: Key takeaways from the Facebook Papers

A personal decision by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg leads to a crackdown on dissent in Vietnam. Measures to suppress hateful, deceptive content are lifted after the American presidential election in 2020, as pro-Trump groups disputing the legitimacy of the election experience “meteoric” growth. A dummy test account on Facebook in India is flooded with violent anti-Muslim propaganda — which remains visible for weeks on the real account of a frightened Muslim college student in northern India.
DoingItLocal

BLUMENTHAL STATEMENT ON THE FACEBOOK PAPERS

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) issued the following release in response to a series of recently published stories known as The Facebook Papers:. “These damning documents underscore that Facebook leadership chronically ignored serious internal alarms, choosing to put profits over people. Facebook is obviously unable to police itself as its powerful algorithms drive deeply harmful content to children and fuel hate. These disclosures demand the full release of the company’s research on the harms to teens and even to our democracy. This resoundingly adds to the drumbeat of calls for reform, rules to protect teens, and real transparency and accountability from Facebook and its Big Tech peers.”
