Photography

Through the lens of photographer Joanna Wzorek

By Sophie Gladstone
Wallpaper*
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLondon-based Joanna Wzorek’s work is a celebration of her Polish heritage, distilling art, politics, history and culture into her expressive and abstract compositions. She recently self-published a zine titled Summer, Farewell as an homage to her homeland. We caught up with Wzorek when she brought her bold eye to...

www.wallpaper.com

Wallpaper*

Explore architectural light and form through the lens of Hélène Binet

If you are in any way related to the architecture field, then the name Hélène Binet is no doubt familiar. The Swiss-French photographer has long been a staple presence in architecture, as her lens has captured the works of some of the biggest names in the industry – Zaha Hadid, Daniel Libeskind and Peter Zumthor, to name but a few. But it is certainly not the association with iconic architects that makes Binet’s images stand out; the photographer’s ability to capture and manipulate the relationship of shape and light into sublime photographs that translate architecture into two-dimensional, visual poetry is what makes Binet’s work so popular and truly timeless.
VISUAL ART
Wallpaper*

Magnum Photos’ new Paris gallery spotlights past and future

In 1947, photojournalism was at its height, and a handful of photographers – including Henri Cartier-Bresson and Robert Capa – created a cooperative in Paris they called Magnum Photos. Ever since, it has been a photographer’s dream to be a member of this exclusive circle. But the landscape has changed...
PHOTOGRAPHY
kscequinox.com

A look through the lens

MONIFF returns to the Monadnock region for its ninth year. Each year, the Monadnock International Film Festival (MONIFF) brings a variety of films that span across genres to the Monadnock region. After being postponed due to COVID-19, MONIFF returned to Keene’s Colonial Theatre this year. The festival took place on...
KEENE, NH
Wallpaper*

Pop-up art gallery reimagines the bathhouse with Malin + Goetz

A pop-up art gallery in London’s Notting Hill (open until 30 October 2021) takes on the aesthetics and ambiance of an Asian bathhouse to explore the intersection between Asian identity and feminism. It’s a chance to view art in relaxed and welcoming surroundings and, with the project supported by Malin + Goetz, skincare is part of the experience.
VISUAL ART
Wallpaper*

Art gifts for the creative in your life

Finding the right art gifts for the contemporary art lover on your list is rarely straighforward. But on the Wallpaper* arts desk, we’ve thought outside the art gift box with ideas suitable for every niche, mood and occasion. Art gifts to frame, wear or amuse. Adorn your walls with design...
VISUAL ART
Wallpaper*

Yinka Ilori and Lego’s launderette celebrates play and community

Yinka Ilori and Lego unveil a new project, celebrating the freedom of play through a fun, interactive installation and in Ilori’s signature vibrant colour palette. This is the latest in a series of interactive spaces created by the British-Nigerian artist and designer, including a basketball court in Canary Wharf and a skate park in Lille.
LIFESTYLE
vtcng.com

Take a trip to Venice through artist’s lens

Stop by the local coffee shop in Shelburne and take a detour to Venice, Italy, for its historic carnival. Photographs by Nancy Wessinger adorn the wall with vibrant images from a trip she took four years ago for the last three days of the famous festival that precedes Lent. Aesthetics,...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Nevada Appeal

Through the Lens exhibition in Carson City

The Through the Lens exhibition presents large color photographs gathered by Paul Mudgett during his travels around the West. The Capital City Arts Initiative’s exhibition is now open in the Community Center’s Crowell Board Room, 851 E William St. “Landscape and wildlife photography offer challenges and opportunities to create images...
CARSON CITY, NV
untappedcities.com

Gilded Age Staten Island, Seen Through the Lens of Alice Austen

In the 1880s and 1890s, Staten Island was home to some of New York City’s wealthiest families, among them Vanderbilts and Roosevelts, who turned an agricultural community into a sportsman’s paradise, with clubs devoted to tennis, boating, hunting, and bicycling. Among the residents was a young competitive athlete named Alice Austen, the amateur photographer who brilliantly captured the relaxed luxury of the island suburb and much else in the Gilded Age city. In 1945, ailing and destitute, Austen was forced to leave her home and might have died unknown and unappreciated. But the Staten Island Historical Society (today Historic Richmond Town) rescued her photographs—7,000 negatives and prints—and, in 1951, the year before she died, the public finally learned of her work in the pages of Life Magazine. Due to this recognition, her family’s home was saved from demolition and today is a public museum. Alice spent the last 50 years of her life partnered with Gertrude Tate, and in 2017, the was designated a national site of LGBTQ history.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
buckrail.com

Through a Local’s Lens: Abby Lavey

JACKSON, Wyo. — Abby Lavey is the ultimate trifecta; she’s a pop culture geek, general manager of a local hotel and the producer of a podcast that features musicians from across the world. Lavey is an upbeat and engaging Jacksonite. She’s also behind the scenes of a weekly podcast series...
JACKSON, WY
Wallpaper*

Rossato evokes la dolce vita through design

Venetian furniture company Rossato creates ‘masterpieces in elegance’. Think of Rossato’s furniture collections as a work of classical, dramatic fiction, set in a grand Venetian house, with ‘la dolce vita’ as protagonist – the attitudes, family values, passions and joys of elegant, Italian life coursing through a handsome and compelling narrative.
INTERIOR DESIGN
virginia.edu

Photos: A Look Through the Lens at the 2021 Virginia Film Festival

The 2021 Virginia Film Festival ended a robust run Sunday night after offering more than 85 films to moviegoers and special guests. The festival – a program of the University of Virginia and its offices of the Provost and Vice Provost for the Arts – opened Wednesday night with a screening of Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch” and continued throughout a long weekend with various highly anticipated screenings.
VIRGINIA STATE
marthastewart.com

Do You Collect Vinyl Records? Here Are Five Albums That Our Expert Says Are Among the Most Rare and Valuable

Despite how convenient digital albums and music streaming services are, there's something undeniably special about vinyl records. And though they were once considered old-fashioned, records are now making a comeback, with current artists releasing their brand-new albums as vinyls in addition to digital mediums. That doesn't change the value of some vintage records, though. In fact, there are a number of older vinyls that now sell for staggering prices; knowing the value of certain records makes searching for them almost like a treasure hunt for music aficionados. From rock to hip hop, here are a few of the most valuable records out there—a few of which may surprise you.
MUSIC
udiscovermusic.com

Step Inside The Temptations’ Otis Williams Home In Exclusive ‘Digs’ Tour

To celebrate his 80th birthday, Otis Williams of The Temptations filmed a special episode of Digs, a home-tour style show inspired by MTV’s Cribs. The beautiful home is filled with color, style, honors, and of course, platinum records. Williams refers to his home as “The Summit,” and proves himself to be a gracious host as he tours us around his stunning domicile.
MUSIC

