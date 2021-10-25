CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Mainly Sunny Skies through Tomorrow -Derek Sibley

news8000.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the exception of a few clouds, skies today will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the 50s. By this evening will have clear...

www.news8000.com

Comments / 0

WJCL

Perfect weather ahead, before the arrival of our next cold front

Monday will begin on the chilly side with lows near 50° with clear skies. Through the afternoon highs will reach the low 70s. This will be the story through Wednesday. Highs will remain in the mid to low 70s with sunny skies!. Our next chance of rain will be on...
ENVIRONMENT
3 News Now

Below-Freezing Cold Early Tuesday

Pockets of light rain have moved into the region for the Monday morning commute, but there will be a lot of dry areas too. A few snowflakes could mix in with the rain, but accumulation is not expected. A few isolated and light pockets of rain linger through the afternoon,...
OMAHA, NE
news8000.com

Increasing Clouds Possible Later Today -Derek Sibley

Just a few clouds this morning between now and the early afternoon with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. By late this afternoon, clouds will increase giving way to mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid 40s. High Pressure Building In. High pressure will build across the region today...
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
news8000.com

Cooler with Clouds Steadily Increasing this Afternoon -Derek Sibley

Clouds will steadily increase this afternoon giving way to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 40s. High pressure will build across the region today and tomorrow. This will keep our weather mainly quiet this week. Highs will remain in the 40s through Thursday before warming to the 50s...
ENVIRONMENT
KATC News

Pleasant, comfortable start to week

After a beautiful weekend of weather across Acadiana, the nice weather will stick around to start the new week. Perfect conditions for trick or treating this evening. Temperatures will be falling through the 60s with clear skies in place.
ENVIRONMENT
alabamawx.com

Dry, Pleasant Weather For Alabama Through Tomorrow

DRY THROUGH TOMORROW: We expect a mostly sunny. sky across Alabama today with a high in the 68-72 degree range. A dry cold front will slowly pass through the state over the next 36 hours; tomorrow will feature a partly sunny sky with a high in the mid 60s. The cooling trend continues Wednesday… the sky becomes mostly cloudy with temperatures won’t get out of the 50s over the northern counties of the state. And, we will mention the chance of a little light rain over the Tennessee Valley of North Alabama by Wednesday afternoon.
ALABAMA STATE
Q2 News

It is Monday, it is chilly, but there is Halloween candy

Monday will be cool but clear with light winds. Highs will be mainly mid-30s to mid-40s in Eastern Montana and Northern Wyoming. Tuesday starts chilly with lows in the teens to mid-20s. Expect a few clouds with highs in the 40s and a few low 50s.
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Nice Start To November, Rain Chance Rises Mid-Week

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a cool, comfortable start with temperatures mostly in the upper 60s across Broward and Miami-Dade with a few isolated showers. Spotty showers are possible throughout the day but the rain chance is low. Expect a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon. Highs will climb to the low 80s which is normal for this time of year. Monday night will be pleasant and slightly milder with low 70s overnight. Tuesday will be similar with seasonable highs in the low 80s and the potential for a few showers. Mid to late week the rain chance will rise due to more of an east breeze and an increase in moisture ahead of our next cold front. Next weekend drier and cooler air will move in. By Saturday morning lows will fall to the upper 60s. It will be even cooler by mid 60s on Sunday morning.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: November Temperature Drop; Freeze Warning In Effect

CHICAGO (CBS)– November starts off with a significant drop in temperatures. This colder feel will last for most of the week. A Freeze Warning is in effect until 9 a.m. for counties west of Cook, DuPage, and Will. After a cold Monday morning, highs only reach the middle to upper 40s. Highs in the 40s with lows near freezing. By Friday, temperatures reach the 50s.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

