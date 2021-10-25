CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

“American Prestige Is on the Line”: Joe Biden Is Counting on Democrats to Make Him Look Good Abroad

By Eric Lutz
Vanity Fair
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoe Biden has made clear he wants a victory on reconciliation before he heads to Scotland for the United Nations climate change conference, where one of his top priorities will be to re-assert America’s leadership on the world stage. “The president looked us in the eye and said, ‘I need this...

www.vanityfair.com

Comments / 0

