CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Wegmans Hosting Job Fair, Aims To Hire 300 People In Maryland

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m03WN_0cc0W8w300

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Calling all job seekers: Wegmans is hosting a virtual job fair on Wednesday.

The grocery store chain has more than 300 openings at its eight Maryland stores, including part-time roles in its merchandising, front-end, culinary, pharmacy and perishable departments.

Certain positions, such as prep and line cooks, qualify for signing bonuses up to $1,000.

Wegmans’ virtual hiring event runs 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Those interested in taking part should fill out an online application ahead of time.

Applicants will be contacted by the company’s hiring staff to schedule a phone interview.

To learn more, check out the company’s website.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: 448 New Cases Reported As Key Metrics Decline

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland reported 448 new COVID-19 cases and 13 new deaths, according to state health department data released Monday morning. The percentage of people testing positive decreased by .1% to 3.06%. Hospitalizations decreased by 23 to 563. Of those hospitalized, 412 adults remain in acute care and 145 adults are in the ICU. Four children are in acute care and three kids are in intensive care. Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland To Grant $55M In American Rescue Plan Funding To Behavioral Health Services, Patients

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Health on Monday announced $55 million in grants for relief to behavioral health patients and service providers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The funding comes from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration as part of the American Rescue Plan Act. The grants will create and expand more than 20 initiatives. According to the MDH, the grants will support programs to address the effects of the pandemic on children and adults with serious mental illness and substance use disorders “The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted Marylanders with serious mental illness and substance use disorders, including the...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: 636 New Cases And 13 New Deaths Reported

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland reported 636 new COVID-19 cases and 13 new deaths, according to state health department data released Sunday morning. The percentage of people testing positive increased by .07% to 3.16%. As of Saturday, 586 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those hospitalized, 435 adults remain in acute care and 146 adults are in the ICU. Four children are in acute care and three kids are in intensive care. Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Residents, Business Owners Prepare For Next High Tide In Downtown Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — City Dock in Annapolis is underwater once again. The water started to rise before the first drop of rain fell Friday and it’s a reality Maryland’s capital city is getting used to. “The road which gets flooded all the time when there’s a lot of rain and a lot of wind,” said one resident. At high tide, the water topped four feet and another one will come early Saturday morning which could be as high as five feet, three inches. “I’ve been over to Eastport which is very vulnerable there, it’s peninsula. And on the backside, they are exposed to...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
Local
Maryland Food & Drinks
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: 911 New Cases Reported, But Positivity Rate Remains Flat

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland reported 911 new COVID-19 cases and 11 new deaths, according to state health department data released Friday morning. The percentage of people testing positive remained flat at 3.06%. Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious than the original virus strain, accounts for nearly every new confirmed case in Maryland. “The vaccines are without a doubt our single most effective tool to mitigate the threat of COVID-19 and the surging Delta variant,...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Anne Arundel County Offers Grants To Small Businesses Impacted By Flooding

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County is offering grants of up to $50,000 to small businesses that have sustained damage or been forced to close due to coastal flooding, County Executive Steuart Pittman said Saturday. Water levels rose as high as 4 feet during high tide on Friday, WJZ’s Ava-joye Burnett reported. An entire row of businesses near City Dock had to shut down with water right at their doorsteps. The VOLT Disaster Recovery Relief Program will be managed by the Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation (AAEDC). “As a small business owner, I know how hard it can be to recover from...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, Here’s Where To Get Sandbags And Park On Higher Ground

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — With major tidal flooding expected to impact Maryland over the next few days, Baltimore City is taking steps to help keep its residents and their vehicles dry. The city’s Department of Transportation will make sandbags available to residents from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. But because quantities are limited, sandbags will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis to those who provide proof of their residency. While sand, bags, ties and shovels will be provided, residents are required to fill and transport their own sandbags. Sandbags will be distributed at the following locations: The intersection of Thames...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Anne Arundel County Will Prioritize Vaccine Appointments For Children Ages 5-11 Starting Nov. 8

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Following the FDA’s authorization of Pfizer vaccines for children as young as 5 years old, the Anne Arundel County Department of Health on Friday said it will prioritize appointments for children ages 5 to 11 starting on the week of Nov. 8. This policy will temporarily reduce the number of slots for adults to receive their booster shots, officials said. County health officials are advising adult residents to schedule their booster shot appointments for the week of Nov. 1 or to visit their local pharmacy or health care provider to receive another dose. “Vaccines against COVID-19 are free, safe and effective,” the agency said. “They significantly decrease the risk of severe disease and death.”  
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Wegmans Hosting Job Fair
CBS Baltimore

Water Level In Parts Of Baltimore County Rose About 4 Feet, Officials Say

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — The water level in parts of Baltimore County rose about 4 feet around the high tide at 2 a.m. Saturday morning, following a day of severe weather that brought flooding across the state, county officials said. Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. shared the update from Emergency Operations Commander Dave Bycoff on Twitter around 7:24 a.m. 7am storm update from Emergency Operations Commander Dave Bycoff: Baltimore County experienced what we believe will be the worst of this event around the 2am high tide, with a water elevation of about 4 feet. — Johnny Olszewski, Jr. (@JohnnyOJr) October 30, 2021 County...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Some Marylanders Bracing For Flooding, While Others Remain Unfazed

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Residents stocked up on sandbags and business owners braced their storefronts Friday as coastal flooding threatened parts of Maryland’s western shore. The storm preparations came as windswept floodwaters spilled into Baltimore’s Inner Harbor, downtown Annapolis and Millers Island, among other low-lying areas, part of what forecasters warned could be one of the biggest tidal flooding events since Hurricane Isabel in 2003. The National Weather Service issued a coastal flood warning for much of Maryland, including Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Caroline, Dorchester, Cecil, Harford, Kent, Prince George’s, St. Mary’s, Queen Anne’s, Talbot, Wicomico, and Worcester counties, as well as...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

United Way Of Central MD Accepting Applications For Neighborhood Grant Program

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The United Way of Central Maryland is offering grants of up to $10,000 to small nonprofit organizations across the region that working directly with neighborhoods. The grants are designed for organizations with an operating budget of less than $500,000 and can go toward projects to strengthen neighborhood spaces, socially connect neighbors or boost the impact of local leaders. “Last year’s Neighborhood Grant program allowed us to work with several new organizations, providing support to communities and groups we had not had the opportunity to work with in the past,” said Franklyn Baker, president and CEO of United Way of Central Maryland. “We also continued and expanded relationships with organizations we know well. The era of prescriptive solutions and top-down philanthropy is over.” Launched in 2020, United Way of Central Maryland Neighborhood Grants program provides between $2,500 and $10,000 in funding for the projects. Applications are due Monday, Nov. 22. Interested organizations are encouraged to participate in a Zoom information session hosted by the United Way on Oct. 28.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: More Than 900 New Cases Reported Thursday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland reported 929 new COVID-19 cases and 14 new deaths, according to state health department data released Thursday morning. The percentage of people testing positive increased slightly by .01% to 3.06%. Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious than the original virus strain, accounts for nearly every new confirmed case in Maryland. “The vaccines are without a doubt our single most effective tool to mitigate the threat of COVID-19 and the...
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CBS Baltimore

Montgomery County To End Indoor Mask Mandate On Thursday

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Montgomery County will end its indoor mask mandate Thursday after seven days of only “moderate” COVID-19 transmission, County Executive Marc Elrich said. The county has the lowest case rate in the state at 6.4 cases per 100,000 residents and has met the CDC’s criteria for “moderate” transmission since last Thursday, Elrich said. Montgomery County reported 67 new cases, three hospitalizations and one death on Tuesday, he said. Businesses and organizations can still set their own mask guidelines. “I want to remind people that any business or entity that serves the public can still require indoor masking if they wish, and...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Polytechnic Institute Empowers Aspiring Pilots With Aviation Program

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — There is only one flight simulator in Baltimore City and it’s housed at Baltimore’s Polytechnic Institute. Mike Jacobson, director of “Empowering Through Aviation” (ETA), said the simulator is pretty close to the real thing. And Jacobson would know — he’s a pilot with 24 years’ experience flying. “This is something any pilot would use, any pilot in training,” Jacobson said. The goal of ETA is to make the pilot population more diverse, a nod to Jacobson’s late wife, Brigitte. She flew in the Navy and was a pilot for nine years, one of a few Black female pilots. “There are...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

City & State Leaders Announce $5 Million Plan To Address Persistent Flooding In Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For decades, one Northeast Baltimore community near Lake Montebello has lived in fear that every time it rains, their homes will flood. But on Thursday, they got some good news. City and state leaders announced a $5 million plan to help stop the flooding. One homeowner stood in front of his house and watched the mayor’s announcement. “Hopefully they’re going to be fixing the flood problems that’s been going on here for years,” he said. The resident who didn’t want to be identified said he purchased his home in the area because it is a safe community and schools were nearby,...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland State Police Raising Troopers’ Starting Pay To $51,000

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan this month laid out a $150 million plan to make Maryland safer by “re-funding the police.” Now the state is rolling out the first piece of that plan. The Maryland State Police announced Wednesday that starting pay for trooper candidates will go up next year from $35,000 to $51,000, which represents a 45-percent salary increase. Upon graduation from the academy, troopers will be paid $55,700. The pay raise takes effect Jan. 1. The goal is to help recruit qualified applicants to join the ranks of the state police agency. “Today, we are taking the first step...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Monique Anderson-Walker Joins Franchot’s Ticket In Maryland Gubernatorial Race

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ/AP) — Maryland Comptroller and gubernatorial hopeful Peter Franchot has tapped a Prince George’s County councilwoman as his running mate. Monique Anderson-Walker, a lifelong Maryland resident who sits on the Prince George’s County Council, is joining Franchot’s ticket as a candidate for lieutenant governor in the 2022 race, Franchot’s campaign announced Wednesday. “My public service is rooted in an understanding that we are all in this together. I’m excited to work with Peter on delivering a better quality of life for all Marylanders regardless of zip code,” Anderson-Walker said in a statement. Between Franchot and Anderson-Walker, the campaign said, the ticket...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
43K+
Followers
22K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy