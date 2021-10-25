Wegmans Hosting Job Fair, Aims To Hire 300 People In Maryland

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Calling all job seekers: Wegmans is hosting a virtual job fair on Wednesday.

The grocery store chain has more than 300 openings at its eight Maryland stores, including part-time roles in its merchandising, front-end, culinary, pharmacy and perishable departments.

Certain positions, such as prep and line cooks, qualify for signing bonuses up to $1,000.

Wegmans’ virtual hiring event runs 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Those interested in taking part should fill out an online application ahead of time.

Applicants will be contacted by the company’s hiring staff to schedule a phone interview.

To learn more, check out the company’s website.