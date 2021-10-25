CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rep. Anthony Brown Announces Run For MD Attorney General

By CBS Baltimore Staff
LARGO, Md. (WJZ) — U.S. Rep. Anthony Brown, the current representative of Maryland’s 4th congressional district and a former lieutenant governor, announced he is running for Maryland attorney general in 2022.

Last week, Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh said he would not seek reelection after two terms in office.

In his announcement, Brown said he decided to pursue the office to push for more progressive changes.

“Despite the progress that has been made, too many barriers still exist for too many Marylanders–from health care and housing; to the impacts of our rapidly changing climate and education; to policing, and the criminal justice system,” he said. “I’m running for Attorney General to dismantle these barriers, help level the playing field and to push for changes that will give every Marylander a fair shot to get ahead and ensure everyone plays by the same set of rules.”

Brown’s campaign has already picked up endorsements from Prince Geroge’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy, civil rights lawyer William H. “Billy” Murphy Jr., Somerset Mayor Jeffrey Slavin, and retired judge Alexander Williams Jr.

A former aviator and JAG officer, Brown was first elected to the Maryland House of Delegates in 1998, representing Prince George’s County.

In 2004, he was deployed to Iraq and earned a Bronze Star.

Two years later, former Baltimore Mayor Martin O’Malley tapped Brown as his running mate in a bid for governor. They beat Republican incumbent Robert Ehrlich by about six points, and fended off a second challenge from Ehrlich four years later.

As lieutenant governor, Brown pushed to repeal the death penalty and decriminalizing marijuana.

In 2014, Brown ran for governor and lost to Republican developer Larry Hogan.

Brown was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2016.

