After Delay Due To The Pandemic, Denver Art Museum’s New Addition Now Open To The Public

By Jesse Sarles
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 7 days ago

DENVER (CBS4) – Sounds of a mariachi band filled the air outside the newest addition to the Denver Art Museum on Sunday morning. Speakers also shared stories at an opening ceremony, celebrating months and months of waiting, finally realized.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YggC2_0cc0W1ky00

(credit: CBS)

“It’s the culmination of almost a decade of planning and construction to reimagine our Martin Building,” Denver Art Museum Chief Strategy Officer Andrea Fulton told CBS4’s Mekialaya White.

The Lanny & Sharon Martin Building is now officially re-open to the public. Its doors opened to anxious crowds following an 18-month pandemic delay, including Fulton herself.

“I’m just excited, excited to share this. It’s a long time coming,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W2b80_0cc0W1ky00

(credit: CBS)

Fulton says the addition is something completely new for guests. “Lots of voices, lots of community voices. Anyone who has been here before has definitely not seen what’s inside now. All of the galleries have been completely rethought, interactive activities, learning and engagement center is triple its size.”

Artist Adrian H Molina was also among those who have been eager for its debut.

“This is something fresh, something new. We’re doing something different here. There’s so much color into the different exhibits. It transports you to an authentic space that allows you to connect with the art to place yourself in the place and time where the art was created.”

Fulton says each person involved in the project has a common goal. “Just to know that this is a place for them, no matter who they are or where they came from this is a place where they can feel at home. And we hope that everyone comes often.”

To learn more about the multi-floor facility, check out denverartmuseum.org/en/martin-building-project .

