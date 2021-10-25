CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
No clear leader among top spending, fundraising Dems in CD 20 race

By Anne Geggis
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's a tight money race as candidates vie to replace the late Alcee Hastings. Fundraising activity often provides reasonable indications of who’s gaining traction and who isn’t. But in the crowded race to replace the late U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings in Florida’s 20th Congressional District, things aren’t as clear....

EMILY’s List endorses Barbara Sharief in CD 20 Special Election

EMILY’s List — a national organization aimed at helping elect Democratic women who support abortion rights — is backing Barbara Sharief’s bid for Florida’s 20th Congressional District. Sharief, a Broward County Commissioner, is one of 11 Democrats competing in Tuesday’s Primary Election. EMILY’s List announced its last-minute endorsement Friday. “EMILY’s...
Pro-doctor group makes five-figure ad buy supporting Barbara Sharief in CD 20

The ad purchase comes in the closing days of the CD 20 Democratic Primary. Democratic candidate Barbara Sharief is getting some help in the final days of the Primary race in Florida’s 20th Congressional District with 314 Action Fund backing a five-figure ad buy to support her. The organization aims...
Ruth’s List Florida endorses Hillary Cassel in HD 99 Democratic Primary

Cassel is one of three candidates running to succeed House Democratic Co-Leader Evan Jenne. Ruth’s List Florida, a group that supports Democratic women candidates who support abortion rights, will back Hillary Cassel in the House District 99 contest. Cassel is one of three Democratic candidates competing to succeed House Democratic...
Lois Frankel leads a pack of Republicans in CD 21 money race

The Democrat’s campaign netted $156,961 in the most recent fundraising quarter. U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel of West Palm Beach appears well-positioned to defend her Congressional District 21 seat as she leads three Republican challengers in the money race. The Democrat’s campaign netted $156,961 in the most recent fundraising quarter, bringing...
No-bid contracts to campaign contributors, top-dollar PR firms among 'custodial funds' spending in Colorado

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold sent $2.8 million in federal emergency COVID-19 mitigation funds — almost half of the CARES Act cash allocated to her office — to a politically well-connected, Washington D.C.-based public relations and lobbying firm to produce a set of TV ads to educate Colorado voters about the 2020 election procedures.
'Alarming finding': 30 percent of Republicans say violence may be needed to save U.S., poll shows

Almost one-third of Republicans say they think violence may be necessary to solve the problems facing the United States, according to a new national survey by the nonprofit Public Religion Research Institute. The finding is part of PRRI’s 12th annual American Values Survey released Monday which, among other things, highlights the continued impact of the same falsehoods and conspiracy theories that fueled the violent Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol nearly one year later.
Herbal Heroin?

A new heroin-like drug is sweeping the streets… and it’s legal in NC. Word on the street is there’s a trendy drug in town (and sweeping the country) that’s dangerously addictive—but 100% legal in NC… and as easy to get here as a pack of smokes or vape juice. Banned...
Former Mass. GOP Chair: Diehl Defeating Baker In Potential Primary Would Be ‘End Of The Republican Party In Massachusetts’

BOSTON (CBS) – Jennifer Nassour, the former Mass GOP chair, said it would be the “end of the Republican party in Massachusetts” if Geoff Diehl defeats Gov. Charlie Baker in a potential primary election. Nassour joined WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller to discuss the state of the Republican party in Massachusetts and other topics. Nassour was critical of current Mass GOP chair Jim Lyons. “You are all one family and you support your family. You see that over and over again with the Democratic party in Massachusetts. Even though they might battle it out and fight, they do support their own,” she said. “Currently, the Lyons Mass GOP is not doing that, is not supporting all of our candidates. There is no reason to fight with the most popular governor in the country.” Baker has not yet announced if he plans to run for another term. Keller @ Large: Part 2
Black people, save the republic by saving Virginia — again

For a few weeks now, a factoid about the forthcoming vote in the Virginia governor’s race between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin has seemed to spell certain doom for McAuliffe. “As others have pointed out, in 10 out of the last 11 gubernatorial elections in Virginia,” wrote The...
