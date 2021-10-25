Large sinkhole opens up on Garden Street in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- An ECUA vacuum truck became stuck in a large sinkhole on Garden Street in Pensacola Monday morning....weartv.com
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- An ECUA vacuum truck became stuck in a large sinkhole on Garden Street in Pensacola Monday morning....weartv.com
I had drove by this earlier this morning. I had called my mom and my sister. It’s scary. I would freak out if this happened too me. Hope he is okay.
You know that driver about 💩 his pants when the rear of his truck dropped suddenly 😳
Comments / 4