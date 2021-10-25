CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL On Tap: Panthers go for sixth straight win to begin season

By NHL Insider
NHL
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndersen of Hurricanes expected to start against former team; Sabres visit Lightning. Welcome to NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the seven games Monday. Panthers look to win sixth straight game....

www.nhl.com

NHL

NHL On Tap: Blues visit Golden Knights seeking third straight win

Ristolainen could make Flyers debut against Bruins, who will start Swayman in goal. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the two games on Wednesday. Golden Knights navigating injury issues.
NHL
NHL

BLOG: Ceci getting settled

EDMONTON, AB - Comfort with a capital 'Ceci.'. Defenceman Cody Ceci is fitting into his new environment just fine, gaining familiarity with his Edmonton Oilers teammates from the blueline each game. Winning has helped with that, as the 6-1-0 Oilers are rolling and rest a point shy of tying the...
NHL
NHL

NHL On Tap: Panthers, Lightning face off in Battle of Florida

Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the 11 games Tuesday. The first of four games in the Battle of Florida this season between the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning will be played at Amalie Arena on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, BSSUN, BSFL, ESPN+, NHL LIVE) and each team is looking for its third consecutive victory. Lightning coach Jon Cooper said Monday that forward Nikita Kucherov is out with an injury sustained against the Washington Capitals on Saturday, one that's "definitely not a day-to-day thing." The Panthers will play the Lightning for the first time since they were eliminated by the eventual Stanley Cup champions in Game 6 of the best-of-7 Stanley Cup First Round. Panthers forward Sam Bennett hopes to stay hot after scoring a hat trick in a 5-1 win against the New York Islanders at home Saturday. -- William Douglas, staff writer.
NHL
NHL

NHL On Tap: Islanders, Golden Knights being tested early in season

Sharks go for fifth straight win; Kahkonen could start for Wild. Welcome to NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the four games Sunday. Islanders, Golden Knights getting tested early. A season-opening 13-game...
NHL
NHL

Bobrovsky gets 300th NHL win, Panthers top Avalanche

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves to earn his 300th NHL victory when the Florida Panthers defeated the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 at FLA Live Arena on Thursday. Bobrovsky is the third Russian goalie in NHL history to reach the milestone, joining Evgeni Nabokov (353) and Nikolai Khabibulin (333).
NHL
NHL

Notebook: Lightning suffer injury-filled practice on Sunday

Cernak and Katchouk both picked up injuries during the session; Stamkos took a body maintenance day. Tampa Bay practiced Sunday morning ahead of its home contest Monday against the Washington Capitals, when the Lightning will go for a season-long win streak of three in a row. The session left the...
NHL
arcamax.com

Panthers hold off Coyotes to become only 25th team in NHL history to start season 6-0

It doesn’t matter who’s in goal, who’s missing from the lineup or who the opponent is. The Florida Panthers keep rolling. They spent the first two weeks of the season mostly beating up Stanley Cup contenders and playoff staples. They won with Sergei Bobrovsky and Spencer Knight in goal, and while shuffling around pieces on their bottom lines. On Monday, they continued the best season-opening winning streak by beating the league-worst Arizona Coyotes, 5-3, in Sunrise.
NHL
NHL

5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers Fend Off Coyotes for 6th Straight Win

Interviews with Head Coach Joel Quenneville and forwards Joe Thornton, Frank Vatrano and Sam Bennett. Fueled by a pair of power-play goals, the Panthers extended their winning streak to start the season to six games with a 5-3 win over the Coyotes at FLA Live Arena on Monday. "We're confident,"...
NHL
NBC Sports

Bruins fail first real test of new NHL season in loss to red-hot Panthers

The Florida Panthers entered the 2021-22 NHL season with a hype train running full steam ahead, and they've done nothing to diminish that positivity with a very impressive start to the campaign. The Panthers improved to 7-0-0 with a 4-1 win over the Boston Bruins in Florida on Wednesday night.
NHL
NHL

Recap: Detroit falls short in comeback attempt in 5-4 loss to Toronto

TORONTO, ONT. -- When teams surrender goals with under 30 seconds left in a period, it can be extremely deflating, and that was the case for the Detroit Red Wings Saturday night as they gave up goals in the 20th minute of the first and second periods, leading to a 5-4 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena.
NHL
NHL

LIVE BLOG: Oilers at Canucks

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on Hockey Night in Canada. You can watch the game on Sportsnet 360 and Sportsnet One or listen on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED. Follow along with our in-game blog for tweets, highlights, updates and more.
NHL
NHL

GAME STORY: Oilers 2, Canucks 1

VANCOUVER, BC - It was a perfect performance from the Oilers special teams, and an almost perfect night for goaltender Mikko Koskinen. The Oilers power play went a perfect 2-for-2, getting goals from Warren Foegele and Leon Draisaitl, while Koskinen had his shutout spoiled with five seconds left in regulation as the Oilers improved to 6-1-0 with a 2-1 road win over the Vancouver Canucks.
NHL
NHL

5 TAKEAWAYS: Despite Loss in Boston, Panthers Keep Point Streak Alive

BOSTON - One streak ends, but another lives on. Despite having their winning streak snapped at eight games, the Panthers extended their point streak to nine games with a 3-2 shootout loss to the Bruins at TD Garden on Saturday night. Still sitting pretty with a strong 8-0-1 record and...
NHL
NHL

McAvoy's Late Goal, Coyle's Shootout Tally Lift B's Over Florida

BOSTON - The Bruins took the ice early on Saturday morning ahead of their pregame skate. With the power play struggling mightily to begin the season - checking in at just 2 for 16 through six games - Boston felt it needed to put in some extra time on the man advantage.
NHL
NHL

Preview: Canes vs. Coyotes

RALEIGH, NC - The Carolina Hurricanes are already off to their best start in franchise history and now today they'll try and extend that to 8-0-0. When: Sunday, October 31, 1 p.m. Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App. Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes.com/Listen, Hurricanes App. Canes Record: 7-0-0 (14...
NHL
NHL

MTL@ANA: What you need to know

ANAHEIM - Less than 24 hours after facing the Kings in Los Angeles, the Canadiens are back in action to visit the Ducks in Anaheim for the final stop of a four-game road trip. The Habs blanked the Sharks 4-0 in San Jose on Thursday but fell 5-2 to the Kings on Saturday.
NHL
NHL

3 Game Essentials | Kraken vs. NY Rangers | Oct. 31

Seattle looks to 'get going' from puck drop, plus Kraken players who look in sync and which defensive pairing will be on ice against the Rangers' top line. When coach Dave Hakstol was asked if a pregame talk about getting off to a fast start might persuade his squad to avoid what seemed like 10 minutes of Minnesota in the Seattle defensive zone Thursday, he politely rebuffed the idea.
NHL
NHL

Recap: The Captain Getz the Record, Leads Ducks to 4-2 Win

"It's been a long time here in Anaheim and I've played with some great players," Getzlaf said. "I'm honored to be standing here now." Getzlaf collected the legendary point, the 989th of his illustrious career, with the primary assist on Troy Terry's third period game-winning goal, passing Teemu Selanne for the most in Ducks history. Getzlaf has recorded 533 of those points on home ice.
NHL

