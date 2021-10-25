CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Even more EV batteries to be built, in this week’s R&D Power Index

By Tim Studt
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe R&D World Index (RDWI) for the week ending October 22, 2021, closed at 5,391.27 for the 25 companies in the R&D World Index. The Index was down -1.19% (or -65.00 basis points) from the week ending October 15, 2021. The stock of 12 R&D World Index members gained value from...

insideevs.com

EVs In 60ish Seconds: This Week's News, GM, Lucid, Tesla, & More

Check out some of this week's top EV headlines below or get the full scoop here. Sign up for our newsletter, refer a friend, and automatically be entered to win a Tesla hoodie for the month of October. Good luck!. Bio: John is the COO at EPG, a company focused...
CARS
rdworldonline.com

San Diego becoming larger life science hub, in this week’s R&D Power Index

The R&D World Index (RDWI) for the week ending October 29, 2021, closed at 5,632.53 for the 25 companies in the R&D World Index. The Index was up 4.48% (or 241.26 basis points) from the week ending October 22, 2021. The stock of 15 R&D World Index members gained value from 0.75% (Apple) to 8.50% (Merck & Co.). The stock of 10 R&D World Index members lost value from -0.32% (Facebook) to -7.18% (Alibaba).
ECONOMY
morningbrew.com

5 charts explaining the future of EV batteries

Successfully electrifying our world and decreasing our dependence on fossil fuels will hinge on a simple, familiar tech: batteries. “Batteries are a key technology in achieving our goals for decarbonization, as well as improving reliability and resilience in our energy supply chain,” Haresh Kamath, program manager for energy storage at the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI), told Emerging Tech Brew.
ECONOMY
q957.com

Europe’s EV battery strategy threatened by supply chain gaps, Eramet says

PARIS (Reuters) – Europe is still not investing enough in the supply chain for electric vehicle batteries and this could leave its planned gigafactories short of coveted minerals, French mining group Eramet said. Eramet is struggling to attract investment from its home region to process its overseas nickel, lithium and...
INDUSTRY
Toyota’s first battery EV has 280-mile range and a solar roof option

Toyota will offer the bZ4X in front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive variants. The former will feature a single 150 kW capable of accelerating the car from zero to 100 kilometers per hour in 8.4 seconds. Per the WLTC standard, the automaker claims the FWD model’s 71.4 kWh battery will allow it to travel approximately 500 kilometers or 310 miles on a single charge. Expect that estimate to decrease once the EPA tests the car. It’s also worth noting these measurements come from the Japanese model, which may end up featuring different specifications to whatever model(s) Toyota releases in the US.
CARS
Automakers Stock Up On Batteries In The Growing EV Race

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
ECONOMY
DOE announces $209M for electric vehicles battery research

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has announced $209 million in funding for 26 new laboratory projects focusing on electric vehicles, advanced batteries and connected vehicles. Advanced, lithium-based batteries play an integral role in 21st century technologies such as electric vehicles, stationary grid storage and defense applications that will be critical to securing America’s clean energy future. Additionally, DOE’s Argonne National Laboratory announced the Li-Bridge, a new public-private partnership to bridge gaps in the domestic lithium battery supply chain. Both announcements support the Biden-Harris administration goals to make America a global leader in electric vehicle and battery innovation, advance the development of these technologies to save families money, lower carbon pollution and create high-quality jobs.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
How Is Tesla's 'R&D Over Advertising' Investment Playing Out?

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
ECONOMY
Tesla’s Shanghai R&D Center And Shanghai Gigafactory Data Center Are Online

Tesla China shared an announcement today on Twitter along with a video to announce that Tesla’s Shanghai Research and Development Center (R&D) and its Shanghai Gigafactory Data Center are both online and operational. “We let it roll recently.”. In the video, Tesla’s VP of vehicle software, David Lau, and VP...
BUSINESS
EV batteries: major players and their expansion plans

SEOUL — The global auto industry's shift to electric vehicles (EVs) has spurred an expansion race among battery makers and led to a growing skills shortage. Global EV sales, estimated at 2.5 million vehicles in 2020, is forecast to grow more than 12-fold to 31.1 million by 2030 and account for nearly a third of new vehicle sales, according to consulting firm Deloitte.
ECONOMY
Does Size Really Matter in the EV Battery Race?

With an astounding floor space of 5.3 million square feet and an impressive array of cutting-edge production technologies, Giga Nevada, also known as Gigafactory 1, stands in sharp contrast with the desert landscape in which it’s situated. In perspective, its total floor space distributed on several levels occupies the equivalent of about 90 football fields — and the already built portion represents only 30 percent of the final project.
ECONOMY
Tesla’s R&D center for its $25k electric car is complete

Tesla’s Q3 2021 Update Letter included several critical tidbits about the company’s ongoing projects across the globe. But amidst the wealth of information provided in the document, Tesla also included a small yet notable update of sorts from the Gigafactory Shanghai complex. The R&D center, where the $25k Tesla would be formally designed, has seemingly now been completed.
BUSINESS

