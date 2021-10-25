Browns Notes: Nick Chubb, Jack Conklin return; Baker Mayfield idle Monday

BEREA, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – First, the good news.

Running back Nick Chubb and right tackle Jack Conklin returned to practice Monday, a positive sign that both might be able to play Sunday against the Steelers.

Both Chubb and Conklin have missed the previous two games after suffering injuries October 10 in a 47-42 loss to the Chargers in Los Angeles.

Chubb injured his calf while Conklin suffered a knee injury.

Now the not so good, but expected, news.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield did not practice Monday.

Mayfield was inactive for Thursday’s 17-14 win over the Broncos and prior to the game the 2018 No. 1 pick told Jay Glazer of Fox Sports he had a fracture of the top of the humerus in addition to a torn labrum and that the bone would need to heal before he could return.

The Browns have yet to place Mayfield on injured reserve and it is unclear if the team would make such a move. Players are eligible to return after missing three games.

Start and stop for Landry – Receiver Jarvis Landry didn’t take part in drills but participated in the stretching portion of Monday’s workout before heading inside.

Landry was activated from injured reserve and caught five passes for 37 yards in the win over Denver after missing three games due to a sprained MCL suffered on the second play of a Week 2 31-21 win over the Texans.

POTW nominee – Browns running back D’Ernest Johnson was nominated for the Fed Ex Ground Player of the Week award.

Johnson led the Browns with a 146-yard and a touchdown performance against the Broncos.

On the bikes – Cornerback Denzel Ward (hamstring), receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (groin) and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney rode bikes and worked on the side.

DNPs – Tight end David Njoku, center JC Tretter, defensive end Malik Jackson also did not practice Monday.