CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Browns Notes: Nick Chubb, Jack Conklin return; Baker Mayfield idle Monday

By Daryl Ruiter
92.3 The Fan
92.3 The Fan
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NiFvF_0cc0Sss200

BEREA, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – First, the good news.

Running back Nick Chubb and right tackle Jack Conklin returned to practice Monday, a positive sign that both might be able to play Sunday against the Steelers.

Both Chubb and Conklin have missed the previous two games after suffering injuries October 10 in a 47-42 loss to the Chargers in Los Angeles.

Chubb injured his calf while Conklin suffered a knee injury.

Now the not so good, but expected, news.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield did not practice Monday.

Mayfield was inactive for Thursday’s 17-14 win over the Broncos and prior to the game the 2018 No. 1 pick told Jay Glazer of Fox Sports he had a fracture of the top of the humerus in addition to a torn labrum and that the bone would need to heal before he could return.

The Browns have yet to place Mayfield on injured reserve and it is unclear if the team would make such a move. Players are eligible to return after missing three games.

Start and stop for Landry – Receiver Jarvis Landry didn’t take part in drills but participated in the stretching portion of Monday’s workout before heading inside.

Landry was activated from injured reserve and caught five passes for 37 yards in the win over Denver after missing three games due to a sprained MCL suffered on the second play of a Week 2 31-21 win over the Texans.

POTW nominee – Browns running back D’Ernest Johnson was nominated for the Fed Ex Ground Player of the Week award.

Johnson led the Browns with a 146-yard and a touchdown performance against the Broncos.

On the bikes – Cornerback Denzel Ward (hamstring), receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (groin) and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney rode bikes and worked on the side.

DNPs – Tight end David Njoku, center JC Tretter, defensive end Malik Jackson also did not practice Monday.

Comments / 2

Related
brownsnation.com

Ben Roethlisberger Has A Joke For Cleveland Browns Fans

Death, taxes, and Ben Roethlisberger winning in Cleveland used to be the status quo. With the veteran quarterback’s career coming to an end and an emerging Browns team, “Big Ben’s” dominant days are behind him. Still, that doesn’t stop Roethlisberger from firing off a sly crack every now and again.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. gets shocking treatment from Baker Mayfield, Kevin Stefanski after loss to Chargers

Odell Beckham Jr. hasn’t quite made an impact worthy of his superstar status on the Cleveland Browns this season, and it appears that his role on the team isn’t getting any better. Even without Jarvis Landry, who is sidelined with an injury, Beckham continues to struggle for production downfield. Baker Mayfield targeted Beckham Jr. just three times in the Browns’ 47-42 road loss in Week 5 against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
The Spun

Breaking: Browns Announce Decision On QB Baker Mayfield

On Wednesday morning, the Cleveland Browns announced an official decision on starting quarterback Baker Mayfield. He will NOT start Thursday night’s game against the Denver Broncos. Mayfield has been dealing with a significant injury to his non-throwing shoulder that will cause him to miss the game. With Mayfield officially out,...
NFL
The Spun

Browns Suffer Crushing Injury Blow Against The Steelers

The Cleveland Browns are going to have to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers without the services of right tackle Jack Conklin for the rest of the afternoon. Conklin, who missed the Browns’ last two games with a knee injury, exited today’s game in the first half after hurting his elbow. He was carted off the field.
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Analyst: Cleveland Browns Season “Is Over”

For the first time since 2018, a quarterback other than Baker Mayfield will get the starting nod for the Cleveland Browns. But one NFL analyst believes that Baker’s injury marks the end of the Browns’ season. On Wednesday’s edition of ESPN’s Get Up, NFL analyst Domonique Foxworth declared that the...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Baker Mayfield News

Baker Mayfield missed Thursday night’s game against the Denver Broncos with a shoulder injury. The Cleveland Browns quarterback has a tear in his labrum that he’s been playing through this season, often in extreme pain. When will the former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick return to the field?. According...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Glazer
Fox News

Baker Mayfield's wife blasts Browns fans ripping the team: 'You truly don’t know what you have'

Baker Mayfield’s wife, Emily, gave a passionate defense of the quarterback and his Cleveland Browns teammates after a tough loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Emily Mayfield aimed her message at so-called Browns fans who were trashing the team. Baker Mayfield was 23-for-32 with 305 passing yards and two touchdown passes. He didn’t throw an interception and was only sacked once. Cleveland fell to 3-2.
NFL
zonecoverage.com

Tony Dungy Calls Out NFL Officials Over Missed Call in Vikings Browns Game

The only consistent, through 4 games, for the Minnesota Vikings has been poor officiating. Each week has seen its fair share of missed calls and mistakes but week fours loss to the Browns takes the cake. A terrible holding call on fourth down in the end zone against Eric Kendricks...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Browns star Myles Garrett reacts to tough loss to rival Steelers

After a 3-1 start to the season, the Cleveland Browns have now dropped to the .500 mark following their lowly 15-10 home loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 8. For the most part, defensive end Myles Garrett and the Browns defense did what they could to help keep the team in the game. The unit held the Ben Roethlisberger-led Steelers offense to a mere four third-down conversions recorded. More so, the Steelers scored touchdowns on only two of their four red zone drives.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Steelers#Chargers#Fox Sports#Texans#Potw#Fed
FanSided

3 players on the trade block Cleveland Browns should be interested in

With the Cleveland Browns struggling with injuries and still in the playoff hunt, they should consider at least inquiring on these three players. The Cleveland Browns have not had the best of starts to the 2021 season, but with a backloaded schedule they still have all their goals in front of them. They enter week eight at 4-3 overall, and they have yet to play a divisional game.
NFL
The Spun

Kurt Warner Shares Honest Admission On Baker Mayfield Situation

Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner was not always the most likely Super Bowl-caliber quarterback, but once he got his shot to lead the St. Louis Rams, he proved that he had what it took to win a championship. He’s not so sure that Baker Mayfield can do the same for the Cleveland Browns.
NFL
Audacy

Broncos' Von Miller calls out Browns' tackles: 'I'm going to kill him'

Von Miller isn’t messing around this week. The Denver Broncos pass rusher had a brash message for the Cleveland Browns, calling out the depleted offensive line and guaranteeing a “great game” for himself when the two teams meet on Thursday Night Football. “I will play well in this game,” Miller...
NFL
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has Bold Trade Suggestion For Cleveland Browns

On Thursday night, the football world tuned in to watch the Cleveland Browns host the Denver Broncos in a matchup of 3-3 teams. Despite entering the game without quarterback Baker Mayfield and running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, the Browns have dominated tonight’s game. However, there is one player struggling to make an impact.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Arizona Sports

Kyler Murray confronted Myles Garrett over DE’s Halloween lawn decorations

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray needed to credit Cleveland Browns pass-rusher Myles Garrett for his creativity. But he needed answers on Sunday. Garrett, it was revealed last week, decorated his front yard with gravestones marked by many of the Browns’ opposing quarterbacks this season. Among them was a plot of land marked for Murray.
NFL
The Big Lead

Cleveland Browns Starting Quarterback Wears Backwards Hat

Case Keenum is getting the start for Cleveland in Thursday night's game against the Denver Broncos. He's a perfectly capable NFL quarterback and scholars will long marvel at his shocking 2017 campaign with the Minnesota Vikings. At 33 years-old he could provide some much needed veteran leadership. In order to do that, though, he must overcome the unforced error of wearing a backwards cap to a media zoom.
NFL
92.3 The Fan

92.3 The Fan

Cleveland, OH
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Cleveland, including the Browns, Cavaliers, Indians and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/923thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy