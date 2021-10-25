Fayette Co. priest pleads no contest to assault of former altar boy

A Fayette County priest has pleaded no contest for sexually assaulting a young boy multiple times between 2004 and 2007.

Father Andrew Kawecki was charged in August 2020 after the victim came forward, alleging that Kawecki began assaulting him when he was an 11-year-old altar boy at St. Cyril and Methodius Church in Fairchance.

After charges were filed, other victims came forward alleging similar abuse that occurred outside the statute of limitations.

Kawecki pleaded guilty to Indecent Assault before a judge on Monday.

He will be required to register as a sex offender for 10 years under Megan’s Law.

“Kawecki’s plea today is a confirmation that we will always hold anyone who abuses children accountable,” said Attorney General Josh Shapiro. “We prosecute these cases because we have a duty to protect children, empower survivors to reclaim their own voice, and seek justice to move forward with the lives still in front of them. No coverup is too complete, no institution too powerful, to stop us from doing our job.”