Fox News host Cavuto to anti-vaxxers: ‘Life is too short to be an a**’

“My God, stop the politics!” Fox News host Neil Cavuto urged during an appearance on the network’s Media Buzz program as he advocated for viewers to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Life is too short to be an ass,” Cavuto said. “Life is way too short to be ignorant of the promise of something that is helping people worldwide. Stop the deaths, stop the suffering, please get vaccinated, please.”

Cavuto’s stance is in line with his employer’s company policy but at odds with the views of some of his more outspoken coworkers.

Fox News requires its staff to either be vaccinated or take daily COVID tests, though some hosts have skirted around regulations by broadcasting from remote studios.

Cavuto is vaccinated but still contracted a breakthrough COVID case due to his immunocompromised status. Cavuto recently had open heart surgery and suffers from multiple sclerosis.

“I feel very strongly,” he said. “I know we live in this hyper-politicized age. When people get vaccinated, I know you know a lot of people say that’s a private decision. I get that, I appreciate that, but I’d like to urge people of all sorts, please get vaccinated.

“Half the cases that we’re hearing on the breakthrough front are among the immunocompromised people like me,” Cavuto continued, “who’ve had multiple sclerosis or probably a heart situation or cancer.

“There are plenty of people working around you now, in all types of business environments, who are susceptible this sort of thing. You can help them out a lot, whatever your views on mandates, and I get that no one likes to be ordered to do things, but in the end if you can get vaccinated and think of someone else and think of what that could mean to them and their survivability from something like this, we will all be better off.

“I hear from a lot of people in ongoing nasty emails, ‘You’re a Never Trumper’, or you’re this or ‘We don’t trust you, we don’t believe a word you’re saying.’ And that’s just coming from my family.

“I cannot stress this enough: it’s not about left or right. This is not about who’s conservative or liberal. Last time I checked, everyone regardless of their political persuasion is coming down with this. Cases are stabilizing, but… we’ve lost 5 million globally to this. We’ve lost nearly 800,000 in the U.S.

“Take the political speaking points and toss them for now, I’m begging you. Toss them and think of what’s good not only for yourself but for those around you.

“I dare say people who experienced this and see loved ones who have been affected by this or have died from this are not judging the wisdom of mandates. They’re wishing they got vaccinated, and they didn’t.”