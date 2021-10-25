CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Letter: Norman Bailey obituary

By Michael Keenan
The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qcNyB_0cc0Sk3S00
Norman Bailey in Wagner’s Ring cycle in the early 1970s.

Most operatic bass-baritones can convey motiveless malignity. A lot of the time it is what they are there for. Much rarer, on the operatic or any other stage, is an actor who can communicate sheer humanity. Norman Bailey was one who could.

Even as Wotan he gave us the force of the god’s struggle to be good and the sense of his developing into a man. As Klingsor, the magician in Parsifal, he was miscast. But his Kutuzov in War and Peace was a definitive performance – unforgettable.

Comments / 0

Related
Lancaster Online

Appreciated Zook obituary (letter)

I wish to thank the family of S. Richard “Dick” Zook for listing his cause of death as COVID-19 in his obituary that appeared in the Oct. 17 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline. I think we have become desensitized by the numbers of those dying from this disease, and we need to rehumanize the victims.
OBITUARIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary
The Guardian

Joe Manchin: who gave you authority to decide the fate of the planet?

Late in the evening on Friday 15 October an alert appeared on my phone that seemed at last to portend the end of the world. Two weeks before the UN climate summit in Glasgow – a make-or-break moment for American leadership and international ambition – Senator Joe Manchin had decided to gut our country’s best, and perhaps last, attempt to save itself. With three decades left to decarbonize the global economy, and a window of Democratic control unlikely to recur for years, Manchin’s benefactors in the coal and gas industry had managed to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory, killing the Clean Electricity Performance Program that would finally have brought their lucrative global arson spree under control.
CONGRESS & COURTS
bossierpress.com

Norman Samuel Snow

Norman Samuel Snow, 55, of Ringgold, LA passed away on October 15, 2021. He was born in Lake Charles, LA on June 1, 1966. Services to honor Sam will be held on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at 1:00 P.M. at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Haughton Cemetery, Haughton, LA. Visitation will begin at 11:30 a.m. prior to the service.
RINGGOLD, LA
The Guardian

Liberal senator Gerard Rennick to withhold vote in protest against Covid vaccine mandates

Queensland senator Gerard Rennick will withhold his vote from the Coalition until the government stops supporting vaccine mandates and provides immediate assistance to people who have suffered adverse affects from Covid-19 vaccines. According to the Therapeutic Goods Administration, the protective benefits of Covid vaccines “far outweigh the potential risks of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Obituaries
The Guardian

The Great Resignation has employers sweating. It’s time to escalate the pressure

Despite quizzical think pieces on the motivations behind the Great Resignation, anyone who pays rent or a mortgage knows why this “labor shortage” is under way. After years of inflation and stagnant wages, the pandemic has revealed the value of labor, the worthlessness of commutes and office culture, and the importance of finding personal comfort in times of increasing precarity.
BUSINESS
The Guardian

BAXTER & BAILEY

We are a multi award-winning creative agency. We combine brand strategy, brand identity, digital design and development to help our clients make a positive impact in the world.
ECONOMY
The Norman Transcript

Halloween happenings around Norman

This Halloween, Norman residents of all ages can partake in a variety of festivities around town to celebrate the spooky season, including trick-or-treats at local businesses, churches and even live theater. Trunk or Treat at churches. Families looking for places to take their children to trick-or-treat can stop by Immanuel...
The Guardian

‘Tom Cruise was an intense kid’: How Francis Ford Coppola made The Outsiders

After my 1982 film One from the Heart failed commercially, my production company American Zoetrope was bankrupt – it was a low period for me. But then I received a letter written by Jo Ellen Misakian, a junior school librarian from Fresno, California. It read: “We are all so impressed with the book, The Outsiders by SE Hinton, that a petition has been circulated asking that it be made into a movie. We have chosen you to send it to.” It contained about 15 pages of children’s signatures written in different-coloured pens. It was very moving.
MOVIES
soapsindepth.com

THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS Spoilers: Billy and Lily Get a Shock!

The surprises just keep coming in these THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS spoilers! A casual conversation with Nikki gives Jack hope, a grieving Abby and Nina lean on each other, and an unexpected visitor could change everything for Billy and Lily!. Over a meal at Society, Jack and Nikki discuss...
TV SERIES
The Guardian

Three men arrested after fatal stabbing in Reading

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder following a fatal stabbing in Berkshire that police have called a “targeted incident”. Thames Valley police said its officers were called to reports of a stabbing at Romany Lane, in the Reading suburb of Tilehurst, at about 10.40pm on Sunday, when they found a man in his 20s who died at the scene.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

It was a safe bet my money was stolen but TSB won’t refund me

I am in a battle to get TSB to refund more than £1,000 taken from my account by thieves, and I need some help. Two weeks ago I realised that several unknown debits had appeared on my current account over a two-day period. I immediately rang the TSB fraud helpline. While I was waiting on hold for three hours, I unilaterally cancelled my card, to be on the safe side.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Britain’s prisons are becoming ever more like the failed US system

Just around the corner from where the Krays used to hold sway in east London’s Brick Lane there is an establishment called Alcotraz. Described as “London’s first immersive theatrical cocktail bar”, Alcotraz allows you to dress up in a prison uniform, get locked up in a cell, have a cocktail or two, and get your photo taken. So Britain is channelling – in the cause of entertainment – a famous prison in the United States. But look closely and you’ll see that we are also mirroring that country’s relentlessly unforgiving and counterproductive penal policy.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Sunbathers of Beirut: the photographs celebrating everyday life in the Middle East

On 4 August 2020, Fouad Elkoury was sitting in his home in Beirut when an enormous explosion at the port shattered his windows and blasted through his living room. Miraculously, the Lebanese photographer survived but his home was destroyed, along with those of an estimated 300,000 others. “When you go through such an explosion,” he says, “first, your memory disappears. Second, your hearing is ruined. And third, you stop planning. Things are so big, you realise you are nothing. This is where I am at the moment.”
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Guardian

The Guardian

42K+
Followers
26K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy