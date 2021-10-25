CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Some School Districts In Hudson Valley Increase Security After Apparent National Threat

By Zak Failla
Alarms were sounding among some school districts in New York amid threats being made on social media as part of what is seemingly a national scheme.

On Sunday, Oct. 24, in the Hudson Valley, the Village of Walden Police Department in Orange County received a complaint in reference to a social media post that went viral on Snapchat.

“I had to make a new account so they don’t trace me,” the threat posted by “Alex Anderson” reads. “But me and a couple of my friends have been bullied for so long and we can’t deal with it anymore.

“We plan on shooting up Central High School around 10 to 11 Am (sic) We will shoot anyone on sight going for around 5-10 students and 5 administrators.”

It is believed that the social media post originated out of state, possibly in Tennessee.

In response, some school districts in the area and across New York have increased their security as a precaution to ensure the safety of student and staff members.

According to police, “at this time, this post appears to be viral, referenced to central school districts, over social media platforms and does not appear to be a direct threat to our school district.”

