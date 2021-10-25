VIDEO: Hundreds of NYC employees protest vaccine mandate on Brooklyn Bridge

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — New York City municipal workers on Monday marched across the Brooklyn Bridge in protest against an upcoming COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Last week, Mayor Bill de Blasio issued an order mandating that all New York City employees, including firefighters, police officers, sanitation employees and more, get vaccinated against COVID-19, or face possible termination .

Employees have until 5 p.m. on Oct. 29 to receive at least their first dose of a vaccine.

Immediately following the order, some officials spoke out, saying they feared major staffing issues come Friday.

Andrew Ansbro, president of the Uniformed Firefighter Association, told WCBS 880 that he thought the mandate would not work , and hundreds of firefighters would be sent home next week for refusing the vaccine – leaving the city in an extremely vulnerable position.

While some unions have threatened legal action, workers on Monday took action into their own hands, rallying on the Brooklyn Bridge against the vaccine.

WCBS 880 reporter Mack Rosenberg was at the scene and spoke to a number of employees who said they are not anti-vaccine, but rather anti-mandate.

“She says it's a personal choice and she needs more time and more data,” Rosenberg said of the protester.

"If you feel that you need, should get the vaccine, by all means get the vaccine, but people should not be forced to get the vaccine if their medical professional does not think that they should get it," one protester said. "We are not anti-vaccine, we feel that everybody needs to do what's best for their body and for their health situation."

Junior Star, an engineer, said one size fits all means no freedom. He and his family, including five kids, had COVID and recovered, so he thinks he's got antibodies and doesn't need the vaccine.

"They're going to terminate me if I don't get vaccinated, although I still have antibodies 11 months later, so at the end the the day it should still being my choice," he said.

Rosenberg spoke to another man who said that the entire pandemic, officials have been encouraging New Yorkers to talk to their doctors and decide if the vaccine is right for them. He added that with the mandate, that advise has been thrown out the window.

Before marching across the Brooklyn Bridge, the protesters gathered outside the FDNY headquarters.

De Blasio previously said that those who do not get vaccinated will be placed on unpaid leave.

The city had offered a $500 incentive for city workers to get vaccinated immediately following the announcement of the mandate.

About 30% of city workers who are unvaccinated could find themselves out of a job if they don't get the shot.