HUTCHINSON -- Two men have been formally charged for the robbery that occurred at the Hutchinson Target this last April. Hutchinson Police say 23-year-old Usama Farhan Abdi of Minneapolis, has been charged with Felony - Theft. 22-year-old Ismail Mohamed Hassan of Eagan, has been charged with Felony – Aid and Abet Theft.

HUTCHINSON, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO