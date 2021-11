It’s unusual for two major international summits to run into each other, but, after almost two years of virtual meetings, world leaders are indeed getting together in two places to try and co-ordinate efforts to deal with the climate emergency. Although the G20 summit in Rome this weekend will have other items on its agenda, such as rebuilding the world economy as it emerges from the Covid pandemic, Boris Johnson in particular will be hoping that it will create a “G20 bounce” for the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow, which is already getting underway.

