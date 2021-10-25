CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

2021 Sunday Night Football schedule: NFL live streams, how to watch on TV, channel, kickoff times

By Mary Omatiga
NBC Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 NFL season is officially here! Tune in this Sunday night for a match up between the Dallas Cowboys and the Minnesota Vikings at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. See below for the complete 2021 Sunday Night Football schedule. Stream every NFL Sunday Night Football game live on...

sports.nbcsports.com

thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Cowboys Star Ezekiel Elliott

Ezekiel Elliott likes to keep his private life out of the spotlight, though the Dallas Cowboys star is reportedly in a longterm relationship. The star NFL running back is reportedly dating Halle Woodard. Elliott and Woodard have reportedly been dating for more than a year. The former Ohio State Buckeyes...
NFL
The Spun

Broncos, Vikings Reportedly Agree To Trade

Just two days after losing Von Miller, the Denver Broncos acquired a veteran pass rusher from the Minnesota Vikings. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Vikings are sending Stephen Weatherly and a 2023 seventh-round pick to the Broncos in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round pick. “Trade! The Vikings...
NFL
Person
Matthew Stafford
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s CeeDee Lamb News

CeeDee Lamb scored the game-winning touchdown for the Dallas Cowboys against the New England Patriots last week. The Cowboys topped the Patriots, 35-29, in overtime at Gillette Stadium last weekend. Dallas improved to 5-1 on the year with the win over New England. Lamb made sure to taunt the Patriots...
NFL
sportstalkline.com

This DeMarcus Lawrence harm update is dreadful files for the Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence. (Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports) The Dallas Cowboys got the opposite of the news they were hoping for on defensive end DeMarcus Cousins, who reportedly has a broken foot.When defensive end DeMarcus Cousins landed on the injury report on Wednesday, concern immediately spiked that he might have to miss extended…
NFL
#Nfl Sunday#Nfl Live#Buccaneers#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings#Nbc#Cowboys#Packers#Kansas City Chiefs#Las Vegas Raiders#Los Angeles Chargers#Buffalo Bills#Green Bay Packers Week#New Orleans Saints#Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Fear Rookie Suffered Torn ACL

The Dallas Cowboys picked up a massive win over the Minnesota Vikings yesterday despite not having star quarterback Dak Prescott. Unfortunately, they also picked up a pretty significant injury along the way. According to Cowboys insider Todd Archer, rookie linebacker Jabril Cox is feared to have suffered a torn ACL....
NFL
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Cut Ex Longhorn, Sign Ex Raiders 6-2 CB

FRISCO - Trevon Diggs is fine - in terms of performance and health. But the Dallas Cowboys are nevertheless making a roster move to help the secondary, signing former Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson to the practice squad, a transaction announced by Johnson’s agent, Murphy McGuire of Octagon Football.
NFL
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott endures another loss, mourns death of his grandmother

If Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has not suffered enough over the last couple of years, he now must endure the passing of maternal grandmother Margeret Ebarb. Prescott acknowledged her passing with a series of messages on Instagram Friday morning. “We wouldn’t be here without you and I promise to...
NFL
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
San Francisco 49ers
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
The Spun

Cowboys Announce Official Game Status For QB Dak Prescott

Right before the Dallas Cowboys entered their bye week, Dak Prescott suffered a calf strain. It’s not considered a long-term injury, but the star quarterback clearly isn’t at 100 percent yet. Speaking to reporters this Friday, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy made it clear that Prescott isn’t a lock to...
NFL
NFL

NFL Week 8 bold predictions: Jameis Winston bests Tom Brady; Justin Jefferson cooks Cowboys

Throughout the 2021 NFL season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 8 schedule). Marc Ross: The Jameis Winston Revenge Game! This prediction might go beyond bold to a little crazy, but stranger things have happened. In case you forgot, Winston was drafted No. 1 overall by the Buccaneers in 2015, and the team let him walk after five seasons. (He threw for a league-leading 5,109 passing yards with 33 TDs -- also logging an NFL-high 30 picks -- during his final year in Tampa.) On Sunday against his former team, Winston records his first 300-yard passing game since 2019 and outduels Tom Brady to lead the Saints to their third straight win this season. The performance also hands Brady his third consecutive regular-season loss to the Saints.
NFL

