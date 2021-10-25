2021 Sunday Night Football schedule: NFL live streams, how to watch on TV, channel, kickoff times

Throughout the 2021 NFL season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 8 schedule). Marc Ross: The Jameis Winston Revenge Game! This prediction might go beyond bold to a little crazy, but stranger things have happened. In case you forgot, Winston was drafted No. 1 overall by the Buccaneers in 2015, and the team let him walk after five seasons. (He threw for a league-leading 5,109 passing yards with 33 TDs -- also logging an NFL-high 30 picks -- during his final year in Tampa.) On Sunday against his former team, Winston records his first 300-yard passing game since 2019 and outduels Tom Brady to lead the Saints to their third straight win this season. The performance also hands Brady his third consecutive regular-season loss to the Saints.

