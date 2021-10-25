Pilot TV Podcast #159: Invasion, The Long Call, And The Outlaws

Maybe it’s the effect of the Roland Emmerich blockbuster, but it doesn’t feel outlandish to say that modern disaster stories have lost the focus on humanity amidst the spectacle. It's become far more about the destruction than the people running from it, even though characters are our lifelines into these experiences. (When “Greenland” pushed back on this recently and treated its disaster with complex characters, audiences positively responded.) “Invasion,” a new series that concerns a sudden alien invasion but is much more about the people, is a refreshing and often thrilling juggling of plot-threads that involve incredibly flawed or hurtful decisions made in the name of survival. The world is under attack, but this series from co-creators Simon Kinberg and David Weil is more interested in using its scope and ensemble for claustrophobic moral choices. Much of what is thrilling about this show comes down to how such an extreme situation brings out the true selves of its characters.

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO