Last Night in Soho Review

By Siddhant Adlakha
IGN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast Night in Soho will debut in theaters on Oct. 29. Last Night in Soho is the horror equivalent of an up-tempo cover song: it’s a fun romp with some impressive bells and whistles, even if it can’t capture the magic of the classics to which it owes its whole existence....

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Seattle Times

‘Last Night in Soho’ review: Anya Taylor-Joy and Thomasin McKenzie deliver a scary thriller

The menace in Edgar Wright’s “Last Night in Soho” starts early and slowly. You begin to worry for Eloise (a wistful, sweetly rabbity Thomasin McKenzie), a young woman from Cornwall, the minute she arrives in London to attend fashion school. Her cabdriver at first seems kind and helpful — and then he starts talking about her appearance, making jokes about stalking, getting personal in a way that makes Eloise run from the cab before her destination. London, it seems, has danger around every corner; it’s both thrilling and very scary indeed.
MOVIES
Popculture

'Last Night in Soho' Is a Relentlessly Enjoyable Pop Art Horror Movie (Review)

Director Edgar Wright's latest film, Last Night in Soho, continues his journey through as many different genres as he can tackle. This time, he brings his brand of off-kilter humor and impeccable music taste to the London of the Swinging Sixties, using it as a backdrop for a flashy, pop art horror film. Last Night in Soho features outstanding performances from Thomasin McKenzie and Anya Taylor-Joy, playing two very different sides of the same coin.
MOVIES
worldofreel.com

‘Last Night in Soho’: Edgar Wright’s Silly Giallo Homage [Review]

Review originally posted on 09.11.21 at the Toronto International Film Festival. If “Baby Driver,” Edgar Wright’s kinetic, bullet-riddled live-action jukebox stunt, saw the director riffing on the cinema of Walter Hill and Michael Mann in his own inimitable key, then “Last Night in Soho” has the British director tipping his proverbial cap to Dario Argento and the Giallo genre.
BEAUTY & FASHION
flickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – Last Night in Soho (2021)

Last Night in Soho, 2021. Directed by Edgar Wright. Starring Thomasin McKenzie, Anya Taylor-Joy, Matt Smith, Terence Stamp, Diana Rigg, Synnøve Karlsen, Rita Tushingham, Lisa McGrillis, Michael Jibson, Andrew Bicknell, and Michael Ajao. SYNOPSIS:. An aspiring fashion designer is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters a dazzling...
MOVIES
The Independent

Last Night in Soho review: Anya Taylor-Joy is magnificent in Edgar Wright’s uneven psychological thriller

Dir: Edgar Wright. Starring: Thomasin McKenzie, Anya Taylor-Joy, Matt Smith, Michael Ajao, Diana Rigg, Terence Stamp. 18, 117 minutes.Sixties Soho is brought to life brilliantly in Edgar Wright’s new psychological thriller. Wright whisks his audience back into the heart of Swinging London, a period when James Bond movie Thunderball has just been released, singers like Cilla Black and Petula Clark are in the charts, and Carnaby Street is bustling with energy. Would-be singer Sandy (Anya Taylor-Joy) has just arrived in town. She is blonde, beautiful, and has the voice and talent to match her ambitions. Jack (Matt Smith) is...
MOVIES
EW.com

Last Night in Soho review: Edgar Wright's retro thriller dazzles with '60s style, falls short on plot

Movie trailers tend to fall back on a certain bag of tricks, a particular favorite of the last decade being the Haunted Pop Song. You know the one: Where a canonical hit of yesteryear is slowed down and drawn out — preferably with the help of some unholy children's choir — until it oozes and melts, less a remake than a kind of musical tar pit. (Blame The Social Network, to start.)
BEAUTY & FASHION
IGN

The 31 Best Modern Horror Movies

Horror movies come in many shapes and sizes, and the past two decades of the genre have certainly produced a ton of great films that are also as varied as they come. We’ve gotten sympathetic kid vampires, dizzyingly disturbing new yarns about colonial New England, fresh variations on the classic zombie story, remakes of oldies but goodies that bring something meaningful to the table, parental/child dissonance couched in a storybook monster, and so much more. Yeah, the 21st century has been a good time to be a horror fan. And so join us in celebrating the form with IGN’s list of the 31 best modern horror movies. (We’ll let you figure out why we picked the number 31…) As for how we made our selections, we weighed several factors, including overall quality, scare potential, originality, thematic weight, impact on the genre, and of course good old Editor's Choice. Read on for IGN’s picks for the 31 Best Horror Movies!
MOVIES
IndieWire

Oscars 2022: Best Sound Predictions

It’s a very competitive sound race, with frontrunner “Dune” being challenged from all sides by sci-fi (“The Matrix Resurrections”), horror (“A Quiet Place II,” “One Night in Soho,” “Candyman”), superheroes (“Eternals,” “Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” “Black Widow,” “The Suicide Squad”), spies (“No Time to Die,” “The King’s Man”), musicals (“West Side Story,” “Cyrano,” “Tick Tick Boom,” “In the Heights,” “Annette,” “Encanto”), westerns (“The Power of the Dog,” “The Harder They Fall”), and film noir (“Nightmare Alley”). However, the sonic power and complexity of Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” (Warner...
MUSIC
IGN

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain Review

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain is in select theaters and will debut on Amazon Prime Video on Nov. 5. The Electrical Life of Louis Wain has little by way of coherent theme or insight, but it’s made worthwhile by occasional visual sparks and a fantastic lead performance. A biopic front-loaded with zaniness, it creates a curious allure around its subject — the late 19th and early 20th century cartoonist Louis Wain, known for his colorful sketches of wide-eyed anthropomorphic cats radiating electricity — though its narrative and aesthetic shortcomings boil down to its inability to keep up with the man playing him, Benedict Cumberbatch, who delivers such a madcap yet fine-tuned performance that he swallows the production whole.
MOVIES
IGN

Horror Movie Face-Off: Best Scary Movie - The Winner Revealed

Last week, we asked YOU to help us decide which of 105 of the most terrifyingly popular horror movies is the scariest and best of them all. After thousands and thousands of 1v1 battles with matchups like Alien vs. Psycho and The Excorcist vs. Scream, the ultimate winner has been chosen.
MOVIES
Comments / 0

