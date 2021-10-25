CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Clippers Preview

By akicks
Blazer's Edge
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePortland Trail Blazers (1-1) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (0-2) After a highly disappointing opening night, the Portland Trail Blazers bounced back in style, handing the defending Western Conference Phoenix Suns a compelling 134-105 defeat. Are the Blazers off and running? A trip to Los Angeles might help us answer that...

www.blazersedge.com

NBA
Blazer's Edge

Jacked Ramsays Pregame: Blazers vs. Clippers

Hosts Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague get you ready for tonight’s game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Los Angeles Clippers. The Blazers are fresh off their first win of the season, beating the brakes off the Phoenix Suns while the Clippers come in to the night 0-2 and looking to put their first win up on the board. Both will be without their starting wings, as Portland is missing Norman Powell due to a recent knee injury while Kawhi Leonard is recuperating from offseason knee surgery.
Blazer's Edge

Which Version of the Blazers Will Take Hold?

On this mailbag episode of the Jacked Ramsays, Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague take on your questions after the Portland Trail Blazers played two very different games against the Sacramento Kings and the Phoenix Suns that may have raised more questions than they answered. Many have been left wondering which...
Blazer's Edge

Blazers Possible Playoff Hopefuls

After the first week of play in the NBA regular season, the Athletic’s Zach Harper has released his power rankings, and the Portland Trail Blazers come in at a surprising 16th place, perhaps because Harper apparently completed his rankings prior to the painful loss the Blazers suffered to the Los Angeles Clippers.
firstsportz.com

Portland Trail Blazers vs Memphis Grizzlies Live Stream, Prediction, Preview, Injury Report, and Starting 5s-28th October|NBA Season 2021-22

Read and get to know about Portland Trail Blazers vs Memphis Grizzlies Live Stream and Prediction. The Memphis Grizzlies will travel to Portland to take on the Trail Blazers in their home court at the Moda Centre. The NBA is progressing fast, and the Trail Blazers are at 1-2 in the league and the Grizzlies have maintained 2 wins and a loss in yesterday’s match against the LA Lakers.
Game Notes: Los Angeles Clippers (1-3) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (2-2)

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS (1-3) vs. PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (2-2) Friday, October 29, 7:00 p.m. (Pacific) LAST PORTLAND WIN: 125-104, 3/12/19 (LAC) LAST LA CLIPPERS WIN: 116-86, 10/25/21 (LAC) CURRENT WIN STREAK: Seven (LAC) SERIES NOTES. • Friday's game is the second of four meetings between the Trail Blazers and the...
Blazer's Edge

Blazers Can’t Bear to Lose Again, Stomp Grizzlies 116-96

The roller-coaster Portland Trail Blazers welcomed Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies to the Moda Center on Wednesday night, trying to even up their season record at 2-2 after alternating frustration-filled losses with a brilliant win in their first three games. The coaster went up and down in the first two quarters, but Portland rocketed to the moon in the third behind a huge offensive push from Damian Lillard. Once they gained momentum, they never looked back, cruising to a 116-96 win.
NBA
Blazer's Edge

How do the Trail Blazers Get Off the Roller Coaster?

Your favorite Portland Trail Blazers podcast is back for another week of fun and hijinx! Yes, we just said hijinx, because how many times do you ever get to use that word? It adequately describes what Dave Deckard and Dia Miller get up to after witnessing the Blazers destroy the Phoenix Suns, then get housed by the Los Angeles Clippers in Games 2 and 3 of their young season. The dynamic duo hadn’t yet witnessed Portland clobbering the Memphis Grizzlies, but that performance fits the narrative too. Or, as wise man Dave claims, you’re not just defined by what you do on your best nights, but what you bring every night. CJ McCollum has become an every-nighter for the Blazers. Damian Lillard’s nights still shine, but not as brightly. What about Jusuf Nurkic, Anfernee Simons, Larry Nance, Jr., and the great Nassir Little? What’s slipping through the cracks on these off nights? How big is Norman Powell’s injury? All this, plus Dia’s continuing encounters with Drexlers on the 50th episode of Dave and Dia!
Blazer's Edge

Lillard Rises to the Occasion, Leads Blazers to 111-92 Win over Clippers

If revenge is a dish best served cold, the Moda Center air conditioning must have been set on “Antarctic” tonight, as Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers sliced apart Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers 111-92. The victory made up, at least in part, for a 30-point squashing the Blazers took in L.A. earlier in the week.
Blazer's Edge

Blazers Ride Lockdown Defense, Lillard’s Heroics to 111-92 Win Over Clippers

After a slow start, it appeared the Los Angeles Clippers would once again get the upper hand on the Portland Trail Blazers tonight. But thanks to a resurgent defensive effort and some timely buckets from Damian Lillard and friends, the Blazers awoke from their slumber to snag a 111-92 victory.
Blazer's Edge

What Happened to 3-and-D Wings for the Trail Blazers?

The Portland Trail Blazers have sported plenty of good small forwards in the last decade, from Nicolas Batum up to current starter Norman Powell. They’ve fielded shooters, defenders, and scorers at that position. Yet every time we look, the cupboard seems to be bare...or at least barer than it should be. What is going on here, and why are the Blazers constantly in need of 3-and-D guys? That’s the question in today’s Blazer’s Edge Mailbag.
Blazer's Edge

Reacts Poll: Do You Believe in the Blazers?

The Portland Trail Blazers are two games into the 2021-2022 season, and it’s still anyone’s guess as to how the year is going to play out. The season opener against the Sacramento Kings was a discouraging start, with the team seemingly still trying to get their footing. The Blazers looked like a team still figuring things out. But it was a drastically different story in game two against the reigning Western Conference champions, the Phoenix Suns. The Trail Blazers came out looking like a well oiled machine. They played defense, shot good shots, and in the end, they beat the Phoenix Suns by 29 points.
NBC Sports

Three things to know: Bulls, Warriors handed first losses of season

Three Things is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks going that make the NBA great. Bulls are Back? While they lose game, they look...
Blazer's Edge

3rd Quarter Blitz Pushes Blazers Past Grizzlies

The Portland Trail Blazers shook off a lackadaisical first half with a third quarter explosion to defeat the Memphis Grizzlies 116-96 on Wednesday night. The victory comes on the heels of a 30-point blowout loss to the Los Angeles Clippers just two days prior, and pushes the team to a 2-2 record on the young season. The Grizzlies were outscored 65-39 in the second half after leading by six at the break.
