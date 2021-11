Notes from Brian Kelly's post-game press conference after the 44-34 win over North Carolina. “Heck with the play. It's about players over plays. We were running duo, double team on the play side. They ran a swarm to the front side and he bounced it back and just made something out of nothing. That's gonna be a net-zero gain and he turns it into a 91-yard run. Just an incredible individual effort. We got some really smart guys downfield. Avery makes the smart decision not to make a block, but get in the way of a defender. Mike Mayer rolls a guy down the field, so great blocking down the field too.”

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO