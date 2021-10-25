Target to open 32,000-square-foot store in Midtown Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) -- Target is putting its bullseye on Detroit!

News broke Monday morning via Crain’s Detroit that the popular retail outlet will be opening a 32,000 square-foot-store in the new City Club Apartments in Midtown.

The Target will be the anchor for the multi-use complex, which will be located on the southeast corner of Mack and Woodward avenues and also feature 350 apartment units, 186 underground parking spaces, a bank and a restaurant with outdoor seating.

Considered to be one of the chain's small-format stores -- which can often be found in urban neighborhoods, near colleges, and in other areas where a full-size Target may not fit -- the Midtown location will stock groceries, general merchandise and other items.

Photo credit BKV/City Club Apartments

"Any day we get to announce that a respected national retailer like Target is choosing to locate in our city is a great day," said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan. "Over the past decade we have seen Midtown develop into a vibrant, diverse, mixed-income neighborhood. Adding this Target store will provide an anchor retail presence to serve residents in the area and across the city."

City Club Apartments CEO Jonathan Holtzman says they are still in the development phase, and need to “receive approval for a complete set of architectural plans and specs” before breaking ground.

"We are actively in the process of meeting with general contractors," Holtzman said. "This is a highly complex mixed-use residential and retail development, and we are interviewing companies with the depth, experience and expertise commensurate with the development. We continue to be in an environment with significant labor and material shortages.”