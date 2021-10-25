CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Hartford, CT

Crashes in East Hartford leave two dead

By John Silva
 7 days ago

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTIC News) - Police in East Hartford are investigating a pair of fatal crashes in town over the weekend.

On Friday, just after 8:00 p.m., the rider of a moped collided with another vehicle in the area of Silver Lane at the Route 5/15 on-ramp.

The operator of the moped was identified at Manuel Suarez, 17, of East Hartford.

He was rushed to an area hospital where he later died.  No charges have been filed and there were no other injuries.

On Sunday, police and fire department personnel responded to a two vehicle crash just after 4:00 p.m. at Main Street and Sterling Road.

A passenger in one of those vehicles, Ronnel Chaney, 51, of East Hartford, died.

Three others sustained minor injuries and were treated at area hospitals.

