CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Rent

Less than a quarter of eviction aid disbursed, Treasury says

By Katy O'Donnell
POLITICO
POLITICO
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rhFCT_0cc0NTtM00
Activists hold a protest against evictions near City Hall on Aug. 11 in New York City. | Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Updated: 10/25/2021 04:04 PM EDT

Treasury Department data released Monday showed the disbursement of federal rental aid has started to plateau, despite Biden administration pressure on state and local governments to ramp up delivery of the money to avert evictions during the pandemic.

State, local and tribal officials had disbursed about $10.7 billion in rental assistance as of the end of September, representing less than a quarter of the $46.5 billion Congress authorized in two tranches since last December. The release of $2.8 billion in September marked a 9.1 percent increase from August, which had seen a 44.7 percent increase from July.

With some states and cities still experiencing bottlenecks or waning demand, Treasury said Monday it will soon begin the process of recapturing funds from where distribution is lagging. Sept. 30 was the deadline for state and local officials to obligate or disburse 65 percent of the money they received under the first batch of funding or risk seeing it redistributed to other parts of the country.

The White House has been pushing states and cities to pick up the pace for months. The plea grew more urgent after the Supreme Court ended the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s nationwide eviction moratorium Aug. 26.

Widespread warnings about a tsunami of evictions once the ban lapsed have so far not come true. Eviction rates are below historical averages. The filing rate for eviction proceedings in September was about half the pre-pandemic rate for the month, according to data collected by Princeton’s Eviction Lab in over 30 cities.

Experts point to several reasons for the lower-than-expected eviction rate since the federal moratorium lapsed. Major renter states including New York and California implemented their own eviction bans. Many states and cities have also put additional legal protections in place for tenants facing the loss of their home, in a strategy Attorney General Merrick Garland has endorsed. And the federal rental assistance, while slow to get off the ground, has helped. Some jurisdictions also require landlords to hold off on evictions once a tenant has applied for aid.

“There’s no question that the 2 million payments and the path to 3.5 million payments in 2021 is making a meaningful difference in preventing the feared surge in evictions, but it is still not good enough,” said Gene Sperling, a senior adviser to the president and the White House’s point person on coordinating relief efforts. “Even with the stronger performance we know that if we don’t do better nationwide, hundreds of thousands of families will still unnecessarily face that painful eviction or risk of eviction.”

Some 8.4 million people are behind on rent, according to the most recent Census Bureau survey, with 3.6 million reporting they are likely to face eviction within two months. The Urban Institute last month estimated that about 2.6 million renter households were in danger of imminent eviction without aid.

While September saw a slight uptick in rental aid distribution, the pace of delivery appeared to largely plateau after making more dramatic gains in previous months. State and local officials released more than $2.6 billion of first-round funding to over 479,000 households last month, compared with August’s first-round disbursement of nearly $2.5 billion to over 436,000 households, according to the updated numbers released Monday. The September first-round expenditure marked a 5.6 increase from August, which saw a 42.4 percent increase over July.

Sperling said on a call with reporters Monday that a slowdown in the growth rate was natural as more people are being helped.

Treasury last month began distributing additional funds to state and local governments that had substantially used their initial allocations.

Treasury officials said Monday that 119 programs had spent at least 80 percent of funding available to them under the first round of aid authorized by Congress, including those run by Virginia, Illinois, New Jersey and New York. Another 90 programs — including 17 states — had spent less than 15 percent of their initial grants.

Some eviction aid programs have more money than they need to meet demand, Treasury Deputy Assistant Secretary Noel Poyo said Monday, adding that the department is in the process of making an initial assessment of potential reallocations.

Comments / 1

Related
NBC Los Angeles

Op-Ed: Historic International Tax Agreement at the G-20 Will Eliminate Destructive Race to the Bottom

This weekend, leaders of the G-20 joined 136 nations in total in endorsing an international tax agreement to make the global economy more fair and more productive. This historic deal will increase incentives to invest in workers and workplaces and ensure that large and profitable corporations do not escape taxation. Further, it demonstrates the power of diplomacy to enhance U.S. leadership around the world.
U.S. POLITICS
WKRC

Millions of Americans feel the pinch in SNAP program funding

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WGFL/WKRC) - As pandemic funding ends and the holiday season approaches, millions of Americans who qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), commonly known as food stamps, will soon be left without aid to provide for their families. That's according to market research firm IRI. Officials say,...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Illinois State
State
Virginia State
POLITICO

Here’s where K Street scored victories in the reconciliation framework

WHERE K STREET WON IN THE WHITE HOUSE’S RECONCILIATION FRAMEWORK: K Street is poised to spend the next several days poring over the freshly unveiled legislative text of Democrats’ reconciliation bill, but a broad framework for the package released by the White House this morning offered some helpful signposts for where fierce lobbying over a litany of provisions over the past few months has paid off.
U.S. POLITICS
NBC News

The government is fixing the federal rental aid program, but funds are still slow to reach renters

The Biden administration is greasing the wheels of the struggling federal rental aid program, but many renters are still being left out. The Emergency Rental Assistance Program was born out of the Covid relief bill that Congress passed in December to help low- and moderate-income households behind on their rent and utilities. In the early months of the program, the money was slow to flow; federal data show that the pace of emergency rental aid going to tenants has increased in recent months. However, experts said, renters continue to face major hurdles, including technology barriers, overcomplicated rules in different states and cities, long wait times and burdensome processes.
HOUSE RENT
CNBC

Billions in aid still available to struggling renters

More than $30 billion in rental assistance still hasn't been spent. What renters need to know about navigating the at-times convoluted and difficult application process. To address the renters' crisis triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic, Congress has allocated more than $45 billion in aid. More than six months after the...
HOUSE RENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gene Sperling
Person
Merrick Garland
Axios

Rent relief flows

Got help last month, as the Treasury Department released a record amount of emergency rental assistance. Why it matters: After an initially slow rollout of the Treasury program, the Biden administration over the summer put pressure on states to speed up disbursements. September also marked the first month after the...
HOUSE RENT
KTLA

Emergency rental assistance helped prevent eviction wave, Treasury Department claims

The number of households receiving emergency rental assistance has increased steadily in recent months, with no major increase in people being turned out of their homes despite the expiration of the federal eviction moratorium, the Biden administration said Monday. Fresh numbers released by the Treasury Department, which oversees the Emergency Rental Assistance program, showed that […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Department#Disbursement#Landlord#The White House#The Supreme Court#Princeton#Eviction Lab
Cape May County Herald

DCA Disburses $365M in Federal Emergency Rental Assistance

TRENTON - The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA) Oct. 22 announced that it has disbursed $365 million in federal Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) funds throughout the state. According to a DCA release, the rental relief has been distributed to more than 40,000 households by DCA’s Division of Housing...
HOUSE RENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Evictions
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
House Rent
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
leedaily.com

Is SNAP Benefits Be Impacted? (Government Shutdown 2021)

The anticipation of a government shutdown has made many Americans concerned, particularly those who are dependent on the federal benefits which support them in paying for their foods, necessities, bills, and getting medical products as well. With the strap of the extension of the current limit of debt, President Joe Biden cautioned that “no” another vote could move the U.S. near to non-remittance on loans and moving further into a recession.
U.S. POLITICS
CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Can You Expect Another Relief Payment?

) — The pandemic continues well after COVID first shut down the economy. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The broad economy has returned to where it was in early 2020, though shortages and inflation persist. Still, some people have been left behind. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended over a month ago, though millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check could help. A few places, including California, have recognized that need for additional help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
WPXI Pittsburgh

Treasury says it needs to modernize its economic sanctions

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Treasury Department says that the economic and financial sanctions the United States has employed over the past two decades to battle global terrorism, nuclear proliferation, drug cartels and other threats need to adapt to a rapidly changing financial world. The department issued a report Monday...
U.S. POLITICS
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
138K+
Followers
8K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy