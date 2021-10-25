CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

LISTEN: CBS' Andrew Catalon drops a Joe Benigno reference during Jets-Patriots game

By Lou Di Pietro
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JumGz_0cc0NOix00

Joe Benigno is no longer a full-time WFAN on-air personality, but it’s clear his reach is still being felt in the sports world.

Take it from CBS’ Andrew Catalon, who dropped a popular Joe B reference in regards to the Jets’ fumble late in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 54-13 loss to the Patriots:

Oh the pain indeed, that fumble the final paper cut in the Jets’ death by 1000 of them on Sunday. All that was missing was a “how ‘bout that” for Catalon to go full Benigno.

All the love, bro!

Follow Lou DiPietro on Twitter: @LouDiPietroWFAN

Follow WFAN on Social Media
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Comments / 0

Related
The Ringer

Still Buzzing From the Knicks’ Opener, Plus a Giants, Jets, and NFL Week 7 Preview With Joe Benigno

JJ opens the show still riding high from the Knicks’ thrilling win on opening night (02:10) before reacting to a couple of listener voicemails (07:30). Next, he previews the Jets heading to New England, the Giants taking on the Panthers, and the rest of the Week 7 NFL slate (16:16). Finally, Joe Benigno stops by for Old School vs. New School NFL picks (29:00), handicapper Art DiCesare gives out some more Week 7 best bets (56:18), and fantasy expert Jason Katz closes it out with some advice for your lineup (72:23).
NFL
The Ringer

Knicks-Bulls Nostalgia Returns With Jason Goff, Plus Week 8 NFL Picks With Joe Benigno

JJ opens with the Knicks handing the Bulls their first loss of the season (00:57), the wild Thursday night game with the Packers knocking off the undefeated Cardinals (07:25), and the Mets’ ongoing search for a new manager (10:17). Then, he chats with Jason Goff, the host of The Ringer’s Chicago podcast The Full Go, about the Knicks and Bulls being relevant again (15:44)! Next, Joe Benigno and JJ give out their Week 8 Old School vs. New School NFL picks (40:34). And finally, handicapper Art DiCesare dives deeper into the Week 8 betting card (70:00) and JJ closes it out with some fantasy advice from Jason Katz (85:21).
NFL
The Big Lead

Ben Roethlisberger Is Done

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on Sunday to drop to 1-3, and things look bleak in the Steel City. One thing is clear from the first four weeks of the season, Ben Roethlisberger is toast. It's time for Big Ben to hang 'em up. Roethlisberger...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Benigno
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s OJ Simpson News

O.J. Simpson is in attendance at an NFL game on Sunday afternoon. The former NFL running back, who is most known for being tried for the murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, played in the league from 1969-82. Simpson played for the Buffalo Bills...
NFL
New York Post

Deshaun Watson’s girlfriend enjoys ‘sexy date night’ amid QB’s trade rumors

Deshaun Watson’s relationship with girlfriend Jilly Anais is apparently going strong amid rumors the Texans quarterback is close to getting traded to the Dolphins. Watson — who has not played this season amid allegations of sexual misconduct from 22 women in ongoing civil lawsuits — enjoyed a date night with the “New Safe” singer.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Antonio Brown News

On Friday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers received some tough news about star wide receiver Antonio Brown. Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced that Brown is officially out against the New Orleans Saints. Brown has been dealing with an ankle injury and was spotted on a crutch at practice earlier this week.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs#American Football#Jets Patriots#Andrewcatalon#Patriots Jets#Marteljr#Social Media
windycitygridiron.com

Mario Edwards Jr. fined $9,522 for telling Aaron Rodgers to stop grabbing his facemask

During the first quarter of last Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr. was hit with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. On the play in question the referee threw the flag when he saw Edwards point at Packer quarterback Aaron Rodgers and talk to him in a stern fashion.
NFL
The Spun

Former 49ers Star Has Blunt Message For Jimmy Garoppolo

Former 49ers offensive lineman Joe Staley blasted Jimmy Garoppolo for his performance against the Colts on Sunday night. We may be nearing the end of the Garoppolo era in the Bay Area. He was pretty awful on Sunday night (16 of 27 for 181 yards and one touchdown with two picks and one fumble) during the 49ers’ 30-18 loss to the Colts. San Francisco, meanwhile, is now 2-4 after starting the season with Super Bowl aspirations.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Calling For A Referee To Be Suspended

NFL fans want a referee to be suspended for a ridiculous unnecessary roughness penalty during the final minutes of the New York Jets vs. Cincinnati Bengals game. The Jets beat the Bengals, 34-31, on Sunday afternoon. Led by quarterback Mike White, New York pulled off an upset against Cincinnati at MetLife Stadium.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tracy Wolfson’s Sideline Costume

Sideline reporters don’t typically sport Halloween costumes on the sideline, but CBS veteran Tracy Wolfson decided to get in the spirit today. CBS’ lead sideline reporter, who’s part of the Jim Nantz and Tony Romo team, decided to play on her name on Sunday afternoon. Wolfson was spotted wearing some...
NFL
FanSided

Adam Thielen calls out Vikings after embarrassing loss to Cowboys on SNF

Minnesota Vikings receiver Adam Thielen took out his frustrations on the entire team following an embarrassing SNF loss to the Cooper Rush-led Cowboys. Let’s spare the hyperbole: Things are not going well for the Vikings this season. Minnesota’s modus operandi as of late has been to be just mediocre enough...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Embarrassing Crowd At Kickoff For NFL Game Today

The New York Jets have just three wins since 2020 and have looked absolutely terrible in nearly all of their losses. So it should be no big shock that their terrible play finally has fans unwilling to shell out the cash to see them play. Just before kickoff of today’s...
NFL
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Cowboys Star Ezekiel Elliott

Ezekiel Elliott likes to keep his private life out of the spotlight, though the Dallas Cowboys star is reportedly in a longterm relationship. The star NFL running back is reportedly dating Halle Woodard. Elliott and Woodard have reportedly been dating for more than a year. The former Ohio State Buckeyes...
NFL
Sporting News

Calvin Ridley explains decision to suddenly step away from Falcons, NFL

The Falcons will be without their best wide receiver for the foreseeable future. Calvin Ridley was inactive for Sunday's matchup vs. the Panthers, but the details of his absence were murky: The team announced he was dealing with a "a personal matter." Ridley previously missed the Falcons' matchup vs. the...
NFL
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
271K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy