LISTEN: CBS' Andrew Catalon drops a Joe Benigno reference during Jets-Patriots game

Joe Benigno is no longer a full-time WFAN on-air personality, but it’s clear his reach is still being felt in the sports world.

Take it from CBS’ Andrew Catalon, who dropped a popular Joe B reference in regards to the Jets’ fumble late in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 54-13 loss to the Patriots:

Oh the pain indeed, that fumble the final paper cut in the Jets’ death by 1000 of them on Sunday. All that was missing was a “how ‘bout that” for Catalon to go full Benigno.

All the love, bro!

