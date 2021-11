LAWRENCE (CBS) – Four students were arrested for fighting in Sullivan Park on Wednesday after dismissal at Lawrence High School. Police were in the area as part of a safety plan enacted by the school district and the city after several fights have broken out at the school. In addition to the four minors, a woman, believed to be the mother of one of the individuals involved in the fight, was arrested for disorderly conduct. Police did not say what sparked the fight. Lawrence Police responded to Sullivan Park for reports of students fighting after school. (WBZ-TV) Since the start of the school...

LAWRENCE, MA ・ 11 DAYS AGO