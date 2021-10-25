It's time for Cowboys to pay Randy Gregory
The very latest on Dak Prescott and Michael Gallup and their respective calves and a plea for the Cowboys to give Randy Gregory all of the monies and why it's so important.
Plus your Cowboys mailbag.
