Apple AirPods (3rd Gen) review: excellent sound from smart wireless earbuds

Keep your Pixel phone at full power with the Google Pixel Stand (2nd gen) smart wireless charger. It delivers incredibly fast charging with the same power you’d get from a wired charger. Even better, it charges in an upright position, allowing you to keep working. What’s more, you can use it with all compatible Pixel smartphones, Pixel Buds, and many other Qi-certified devices. And you won’t have to worry about it overheating; a super quiet fan keeps it cool while you’re on a call or streaming. Furthermore, it features 39% recycled materials, so it’s a stand you can feel good about using. Meanwhile, you can use this smartphone gadget to monitor your Nest cams, dim the lights, change the temperature, and more. Finally, the modern design and white color allow this stand to blend into your work setup.
Comments / 0