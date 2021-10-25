CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Apple AirPods (3rd Gen) review: excellent sound from smart wireless earbuds

By Matthew Bolton
T3.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple AirPods with Charging... We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. In this Apple AirPods (3rd Gen) review we're taking a look at the first redesign of the regular AirPods since their launch in 2016, and their first audio upgrade. AirPods have remained as...

www.t3.com

#Apple Products#Wireless Earbuds#Airpods#Iphone#Price
Digital Trends

Hurry over to Walmart and buy this 27-inch monitor right now

Are you on the hunt for Black Friday monitor deals to complete your work-from-home setup? Then you should have a few things on your checklist. You need a large panel that lets you see all of your most important windows, good connectivity through HDMI, and, most importantly, a way to reduce eye strain throughout the workday. Fortunately, there’s an affordable, professional monitor out there with all of these features that’s on sale right now. One of Walmart’s early best Black Friday deals is this HP 27-inch monitor that you can pick up for just $175. That’s a discount of $25 from the original price of $200. You can find out more about one of our favorite tech Walmart Black Friday deals below.
ELECTRONICS
mspoweruser.com

Deal Alert: Sony WF-1000XM3 Truly Wireless Earbuds(renewed) discounted at $87

The mouth-watering discount of $111 the Sony WF-1000XM3(renewed) is back on Amazon. The truly wireless earbuds are now available at a price point of $87, down from $198 — that’s a massive $118 discount if you do the math. With 24bit audio signal processing and a best-in-class signal-to-noise ratio, the...
ELECTRONICS
IGN

Apple Announces Third-Gen AirPods with a New Design

After missing in action during Apple's September event, the tech giant has finally unveiled the long-awaited third-generation model refresh of its AirPods. Succeeding the second-generation AirPods, released back in 2019, the third iteration of Apple's entry-level wireless earbuds offers a redesign, bearing some similarities to the higher-end AirPods Pros. While not a direct replacement for the Pro, the third-gen AirPods do include some Pro features, most notably spatial audio in addition to water and sweat resistance. Though active noise cancellation is still something that remains exclusive to the AirPods Pros.
ELECTRONICS
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
ANC
Gadget Flow

Apple AirPods 3rd Gen with full spatial audio have a low distortion driver & adaptive EQ

Get your best audio yet from the Apple AirPods 3rd Gen with full spatial audio. These new buds feature spatial audio, which provides Dolby Atmos for your music, movies, shows, and more. Plus, they offer dynamic head tracking across Apple devices. With an all-new design, these AirPods have a low-distortion driver for powerful bass and crisp high notes. Additionally, with an intuitive force sensor for media control, these MagSafe-compatible earbuds are super convenient to use. Resistant to both sweat and water with an IPX4 rating, they have a new contoured design that sends sound right to your ears. Enjoy the Adaptive EQ that adjusts frequencies as you listen depending on what you’re hearing. Pair them to your Apple devices with one touch and get up to 6 hours of listening time. Finally, a 5-minute charge provides an hour of listening, and the case includes up to 4 more charges!
ELECTRONICS
CNET

New Apple AirPods 3rd generation: How to buy the 2021 wireless headphones now

Apple announced new, third-generation AirPods Monday at its October event. The newest version of the iconic wireless headphones come equipped with a shorter ear stem, a promise of better ear fit, spatial audio support and up to six hours of listening on a single charge. You can preorder the new AirPods now. (Here's what to know about trading in your old AirPods.)
ELECTRONICS
Billboard

Apple Unveils New Voice Plan for Apple Music, 3rd Gen AirPods

Apple Music's new plan is voice-only and costs $5 a month. Apple announced the third generation of its popular AirPod headphones and a new subscription option for its streaming service at today's (Oct. 18) virtual "Unleashed" event. Apple Music's new subscription option is geared for people who only want to...
ELECTRONICS
mobilesyrup.com

Apple’s 3rd-gen AirPods case features pinch support for calls and music

Apple’s recently revealed 3rd-gen AirPods, which look strikingly similar to the AirPods Pro with shorter stems, are now available to order for $239. Apple claims that its new AirPods have better sound and a better microphone than their predecessors, along with IPX4 water resistance, dynamic head tracking and a MagSafe-compatible wireless charging case.
ELECTRONICS
Android Authority

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd gen) review: The Alexa smart display for everyone

The Echo Show 8 is an excellent smart display for those invested in the Amazon device ecosystem. Despite the improved responsiveness, the display feels underutilized by the unintuitive and occasionally buggy software. Overall, though, the Echo Show 8 is a good smart display for anyone in want of one, but not a must-have purchase.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Google Pixel Stand (2nd gen) smart wireless charger is super fast and stays cool

Keep your Pixel phone at full power with the Google Pixel Stand (2nd gen) smart wireless charger. It delivers incredibly fast charging with the same power you’d get from a wired charger. Even better, it charges in an upright position, allowing you to keep working. What’s more, you can use it with all compatible Pixel smartphones, Pixel Buds, and many other Qi-certified devices. And you won’t have to worry about it overheating; a super quiet fan keeps it cool while you’re on a call or streaming. Furthermore, it features 39% recycled materials, so it’s a stand you can feel good about using. Meanwhile, you can use this smartphone gadget to monitor your Nest cams, dim the lights, change the temperature, and more. Finally, the modern design and white color allow this stand to blend into your work setup.
TECHNOLOGY
mobilesyrup.com

Apple’s MacBook Pro (2021) and AirPods (3rd-gen) are now available in Canada

Apple’s new MacBook Pro (2021) and its AirPods (2021) are now available in-store and online in Canada. The new MacBook Pro features Apple’s powerful M1 Pro and M1 Pro Max chip, the return of integral ports like the SD card slot/HDMI port/MagSafe 3, and is nearly a full redesign of the “Pro” laptop. Apple’s new MacBook Pro starts at $2,499 for the 14-inch and $3,139 for the 16-inch in the Apple Store and more.
TECHNOLOGY

