Apple AirPods (3rd Gen) review: excellent sound from smart wireless earbuds

Get your best audio yet from the Apple AirPods 3rd Gen with full spatial audio. These new buds feature spatial audio, which provides Dolby Atmos for your music, movies, shows, and more. Plus, they offer dynamic head tracking across Apple devices. With an all-new design, these AirPods have a low-distortion driver for powerful bass and crisp high notes. Additionally, with an intuitive force sensor for media control, these MagSafe-compatible earbuds are super convenient to use. Resistant to both sweat and water with an IPX4 rating, they have a new contoured design that sends sound right to your ears. Enjoy the Adaptive EQ that adjusts frequencies as you listen depending on what you’re hearing. Pair them to your Apple devices with one touch and get up to 6 hours of listening time. Finally, a 5-minute charge provides an hour of listening, and the case includes up to 4 more charges!

ELECTRONICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO