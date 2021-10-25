CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A New Crop Of Funders Are Helping Indie Artists Take Off On Their Own Terms

By Kristin Robinson
Billboard
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite approximately 60,000 songs being uploaded to Spotify every day, unsigned and independent artists have recently found themselves with more options than ever before when it comes to financing their careers — and using that cash flow to help stand out in a crowded space. Among this fast-changing landscape,...

Billboard

UnitedMasters Raises $50M to Connect Artists and Brands 'At Scale'

With an eye towards bringing lucrative brand partnerships into the world of low-margin music distribution, UnitedMasters -- the digital distributor founded by industry veteran Steve Stoute -- has raised another $50 million in Series C funding that values the company at $550 million, the company announced Thursday. The round was...
ENTERTAINMENT
Charleston City Paper

Artist Formula helps local artists become discoverable

Music services company Artist Formula has been helping artists in the wide world of DIY distribution and publishing since 2017. The record group is the brainchild of Charleston-turned-Los Angeles musician Tyler Boone and Nashville-based co-founder Sean Carpenter. It all came together back when Boone was helping Atlanta rock band Drivin...
CHARLESTON, SC
Washington City Paper

City Lights: Emergent Seed Helps New Artists Thrive

Hear it on the Rooftop: Emergent Seed’s winning artists’ showcase. In September, NPR named Neffy, an emerging singer-songwriter from Arlington, the 2021 Tiny Desk Contest winner. Her soulful crooning and soothing guitar strumming is reminiscent of her musical influences (such as Tracy Chapman and Adele), but her growing success as an artist has been supported by local ties. “​​I see her Tiny Desk win as a win for the region and testament to how creatively rich the D.C. metro area is,” says Adrianna Smith, the founder and executive director of Emergent Seed, a local organization that supports, spotlights, and nurtures emerging creatives in the D.C. region. To date, Emergent Seed has supported more than 60 musical artists via four rounds of grants totaling more than $20,000. With numbers like that, it’s hard to believe that the organization formed in April 2020, but that’s exactly what happened. “We’ve worked to respond quickly to the need in the local performing arts industry due to the pandemic,” Smith explains. Neffy was one of 11 winners in the first round of grants. Emergent Seed offers winners $500 to use however it is needed, mentorship, and a professionally recorded video of their winning performance in a music studio. The organization also offers runner up grants to “honorees,” who receive $150. But it’s not just the money that helps winners hone their craft and grow their audience: The mentorship from established artists, Smith says, is arguably more valuable. She believes the work of the organization is especially crucial now, as the performing arts industry has been crippled by COVID. To celebrate Emergent Seed’s artists, the organization is hosting its first official showcase of award-winning artists on Oct. 24 on the Wild Days rooftop. The event will kick off with performances from the round four grant winners before highlighting other grantees. A jam session and open mic will follow. The event begins at 5 p.m. on Oct. 24, at Eaton DC’s Wild Days rooftop, 1201 K St. NW. emergent-seed.org. Free, but registration is requested.
MUSIC
Ariana Grande
Alexis Ohanian
udiscovermusic.com

Step Inside The Temptations’ Otis Williams Home In Exclusive ‘Digs’ Tour

To celebrate his 80th birthday, Otis Williams of The Temptations filmed a special episode of Digs, a home-tour style show inspired by MTV’s Cribs. The beautiful home is filled with color, style, honors, and of course, platinum records. Williams refers to his home as “The Summit,” and proves himself to be a gracious host as he tours us around his stunning domicile.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Dess Dior Drops New Single, "Who The Fuk"

Dess Dior is back with her new single, "Who The Fuk," a banger produced by Ramano. The new track sees Dior flexing her fashion sense, rapping about "wearing Chanel just to lounge around" and rocking designer brands to the store. Dior dropped a music video with the release as well....
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Gucci Mane Calls For The Freedom Of Former & Current 1017 Artists

It's crazy to think of all the artists Gucci Mane's introduced over the years. Since launching So Icey Entertainment, and subsequently 1017, Gucci Mane offered a big break to some of the biggest stars of today. Migos, Young Thug, and Nicki Minaj all came up under Gucci Mane's wing. And while those three names, specifically, transformed into cultural behemoths, there are other artists that he signed that ended up behind bars as their careers began to blossom.
CELEBRITIES
#Royalties#Independent Artists#Cash App#Cash App Studios#Beatbread Co Founder
asapland.com

Wiz Khalifa Net Worth: Wiz Khalifa Biography, Career, Net Worth, Assets

Wiz Khalifa Net Worth – Wiz Khalifa (Cameron Jibril Thomas) Biography, Personal Life, Career, Net Worth, Assets:. Wiz Khalifa Net Worth – Biography, Personal Life, Career, Total Assets: Wiz Khalifa is a very popular hip hop singer and rapper of the United States of America. Wiz Khalifa’s birth name is Cameron Jubril Thomas. Wiz Khalifa is one of the best sellers of music albums in the United States. He does Studio Albums, Collaborative Albums, Television Shows and Films also.
MUSIC
Billboard

Fans Choose Myke Towers, Camila Cabello & Tainy's 'Oh Na Na' as This Week's Favorite New Music

Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (Oct. 29) on Billboard, choosing new party-ready track as their favorite new music release of the past week. "Oh Na Na," on which the trio sounds like they’re ready to party as if summer is just about to kick off, brought in nearly 56% of the vote, beating out new music by Ed Sheeran (=), Megan Thee Stallion (Something For The Hotties), The War on Drugs (I Don’t Live Here Anymore), Lil Uzi Vert (“Demon High”), and others.
MUSIC
Variety

Sky Arts Sets First Ad-Funded Program ‘My Greatest Shot’ With Zinc Media and Adobe (EXCLUSIVE)

“My Greatest Shot,” a six-part series that reveals the stories behind some of the world’s most iconic photographs, will be the first ad-funded program on the Sky Arts channel. Produced by Zinc Communicate, Zinc Media Group’s branded content division, and Zinc’s factual producer Tern Television, “My Greatest Shot” was developed in partnership with Adobe Photoshop Lightroom. It is Adobe’s first ad-funded program out of the U.K. The program takes the audience behind the lens to meet the people who created the photographs, including Martin Parr, Emily Garthwaite, Harry Borden, Hayley Benoit, Charlie Waite and Alexandra Robins. The photographers reveal their personal journeys...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Billboard

5 Uplifting Moments in Latin Music This Week (Oct. 30)

From career milestones and new music releases to major announcements and more, Billboard editors highlight the latest news buzz in Latin music every week. Here's what happened in the Latin music world this week. 'Cultura Clash' Season Finale. Billboard's Cultura Clash first season has officially come to an end after...
MUSIC
Variety

Dedicated K-pop Arena Starts Construction in Seoul

Construction is under way in Seoul on CJ LiveCity Arena, a venue which aims to be the first major arena dedicated to K-pop. Backed by CJ Live City, a subsidiary of Korean entertainment conglomerate CJ ENM, the venue is designed for mega-scale concerts with 20,000 indoor seats, and capacity for a further 40,000 outdoors. It is scheduled to open in 2024. The company held a ground-breaking ceremony on Thursday to mark the official debut of the construction phase. The facility is designed to enable the set up and deconstruction of even large-scale concerts within one day. That should enable it to host over...
MUSIC
Billboard

20 Latin Artists in Their 20s: Rauw Alejandro, Kali Uchis & More

Our annual "20 Latin artists in their 20s" list is composed of 18 artists who have placed the most titles on the survey this year -- plus two editor’s picks, Nathy Peluso and Paloma Mami, who have yet to enter the tally but are making a name for themselves. Below,...
MUSIC
Variety

Facebook’s Meta Reboot: Do We Really Want to Live in Mark Zuckerberg’s Metaverse?

The metaverse is coming, according to Mark Zuckerberg, the founder of Facebook who is now trying to reinvent the company under a new name: Meta Platforms. In a presentation Thursday at the Facebook Connect conference, Zuck announced the corporate name change. He pitched the metaverse (which, for now, is mostly hypothetical) as a game-changer: “In this future, you will be able to teleport instantly as a hologram to be at the office without a commute, at a concert with friends, or in your parents’ living room to catch up. This will open up more opportunity no matter where you live. You’ll...
INTERNET

