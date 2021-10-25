Jim Nantz, Tony Romo had a very weird day calling the Bears-Buccaneers game

(670 The Score) For some reason -- and supposedly on purpose -- broadcasters Jim Nantz and Tony Romo were assigned to a Bears game Sunday. CBS' first-stringers were on site for the Buccaneers' 38-3 blowout win in Tampa, and as it tends to go when the game is already over in the second quarter, the telecast got weird.

There was Romo's strange and misplaced optimism about a Bears comeback, which may have been trolling.

There was also Nantz's utter disgust at the realization that he had to stay the whole game, which was definitely trolling.

And lastly, there was some uncomfortable (not to mention unnecessary) discussion about Gisele Bündchen, for some reason?

Not a great look, Tony. I'm not sure "making jokes about taking other player's wives on dates in exchange for sports memorabilia" is why CBS pays you $17 million a year. For someone with so much apparent foresight, I wonder if he can see what's in store for him over the next 48-72 hours. The Bears (and the weather, tbh) ruined Sunday afternoon for most of Chicagoland, but Nantz and Romo certainly didn't help.

Cam Ellis is a writer for 670 The Score and Audacy Sports. Follow him on Twitter @KingsleyEllis .