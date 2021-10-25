CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garth Brooks Returning to Grand Ole Opry for Upcoming Concert

By Shelby Scott
 7 days ago
Nashville, Tennessee’s Grand Ole Opry stage is one of country music’s most iconic venues. The historic setting has served as the backdrop for iconic artists ranging from Randy Travis, Dolly Parton, and Vince Gill to the genre’s contemporary stars including Scotty McCreery, Chris Jansen, and Luke Combs just to name a few. However, now country icon Garth Brooks announced he will return to the Grand Ole Opry next month for his Just Garth, the Opry House & You performance.

The Opry show came after the star’s Garth, The Ryman & You shows sold out after going on sale Friday. The Ryman shows will take place November 19th and 20th.

A press release stated the back-to-back nightly performances sold out in record time. The feat speaks to Garth Brooks’ wide fanbase and his passion for country music overall. Of the record sell-out, Brooks said, “I am stunned for the number of people who showed up for this on sale, and as happy as I should be, I feel bad for the people who did not get tickets.”

Because of the rapidity the tickets for the shows sold out, the country star reluctantly turned away 22,000 fans. His dedication to his fans resulted in Monday’s announcement of the Opry performance. Alongside the star’s Ryman performances, the event should be a memorable one for Garth Brooks fans. A press release states the special event will feature an intimate setting. During which, Brooks will share stories behind some of the his most iconic and popular hits.

The No. 1-selling solo artist in U.S. history’s Opry performance takes place Nov. 18th at 7 p.m., with tickets going on sale Friday October 29th via Ticketmaster.

Garth Brooks’ ‘Intimate’ Shows Allow for COVID-Safe Settings

Outsiders across the country experienced disappointment when the legendary country star canceled the remaining show’s from his 2021 stadium tour. Nevertheless, as a dedicated country artist, Brooks found a way to keep live music performances alive while enforcing COVID-safe procedures.

Brooks’ tour cancelation came in August. The cancelation came when the nation saw a spike in COVID-19 cases following the onslaught of the Delta variant. Following his decision to cancel, Garth Brooks said his main priority is “making sure the environment these people are trading their time and money to put themselves into is not only the best experience ever, but also the safest one we can provide.”

As a compromise, the artist announced his Ryman and Grand Ole Opry performances. He’s additionally revived his Dive Bar Tour, creating more opportunities for live music in smaller, safer settings.

As far as the upcoming Nashville performances go, the venues did not sell tickets to full capacity. The decision came as a way to allow for social distancing during Garth Brooks’ performances. Additionally, the venues require that attendees bring proof of their completed COVID-19 vaccine or a negative COVID-19 test from within the previous 72 hours. Unvaccinated attendees must also wear masks for the duration of Brooks’ performances.

So, while the ongoing pandemic continues to set barriers ahead of live country music, dedicated artists like Garth Brooks and others have worked to the best of their abilities to keep touring while making sure fans remain healthy and safe.

IN THIS ARTICLE
