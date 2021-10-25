CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

E-40 Announces Gourmet Meat Brand "Goon With The Spoon"

By Cole Blake
hotnewhiphop.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleE-40 revealed that he is moving into the food industry with a new gourmet meats brand, Goon With The Spoon, on Monday. The brand currently offers a selection of sausages with burritos listed as an upcoming option. "Fulfilled a lifelong dream today with the...

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 0

Related
Time Out Global

Get a taste of Wagyumafia for cheap with these new wagyu potato chips

FamilyMart is pulling out all the stops for its 40th anniversary with year-long celebrations featuring unique collaborations and limited-time items. So far, we’ve already seen super-sized Famichiki fried chicken, special chicken sets you can cook at home, eco-friendly packaging for musubi rice balls, and Calbee potato chips that taste like the konbini’s iconic fried chicken.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
drweil.com

Is Powdered Golden Milk Healthy?

And do instant mixes offer the same benefits as the homemade version?. The drink known as golden milk, sometimes called “liquid gold,” is a soothing, healthy, and delicious beverage that’s a favorite throughout Asia. It has anti-inflammatory properties thanks to the turmeric, ginger, and black pepper that also create its appealing flavor. It’s relatively simple to make at home, and there are powdered forms available that make it even easier to enjoy. Powdered golden milk can offer the health benefits of the homemade variety as long as it contains only the basic ingredients. Check the label for the three key ingredients, avoiding products that include other spices, sweeteners, or additives.
FOOD & DRINKS
nutraingredients-usa.com

Cargill launches clean label rice flour alternative to maltodextrin

Scientists at Cargill have developed a highly soluble rice flour that can replace maltodextrin in a range of applications and offer a clean label alternative to formulators. Speaking with NutraIngredients-USA at the SupplySide West show in Las Vegas last week, Sarah Jelken, AVP, Starch Product Line Director, said that the new SimPure 92260 ingredient is a world’s first, and exhibits similar taste, texture and functionality as maltodextrin.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Meats#E 40#Goon#Food Drink#Gourmet Meat Brand
Bakery and Snacks

Vegan broken biscuit box is Earth & Wheat’s nod to COP26

‘Wonky’ bread subscription service Earth & Wheat is celebrating World Vegan Day today (1 November) with a new vegan broken biscuit offering. Earth & Wheat’s mission is to reduce food waste at the point of production and rescue bakery items that would otherwise have been binned due to their odd size or unattractive appearance.
FOOD & DRINKS
PhillyBite

Top 10 Chain Restaurants That Cater To Dietary Needs

Chain Restaurants That Offer Dietary Restricted Options. The following eateries, in my opinion, are some of the best gluten-free chain restaurants to eat gluten-free based on options and the willingness to accommodate both food allergies and dietary preferences. Noodles and Company. One would think Noodles and Company would not be...
RESTAURANTS
KEYT

Chef Abra Berens turns her attention to grains and legumes

NEW YORK (AP) — Chef and author Abra Berens already tackled vegetables. Now its time for grains and legumes. Her new cookbook “Grist” is a guide to cooking grains, beans, seeds and legumes. It offers 140 recipes with more than 160 variations. Like her previous effort “Ruffage,” Berens puts the home cook in the driving seat. She introduces and describes each category of grains and legumes and offers techniques on how to prepare them — stewed, fried, boiled, marinated, smashed and sprouted, among them. Then she lets the reader pair them with various dressings, oils, relishes and other condiments, mixing and matching saltiness, acid and creaminess depending on what’s on hand.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
portada-online.com

Chipotle, Sparkling Ice® beverages, Rémy Martin…and More

Chipotle, Sparkling Ice® beverages, Rémy Martin…. and other brands targeting the U.S. consumer right now. Check our prior Sales Leads columns. Chipotle Mexican Grill celebrated the 21st year of Boorito, a fan favorite Halloween event, by becoming the first restaurant brand to open a virtual location on Roblox, a global platform bringing millions of people together through shared experiences. In the Chipotle Boorito Maze experience, Chipotle made US$1 million in free burritos available* and offered access to new virtual Halloween costumes and exclusive Roblox items.The experience went live at 3:30 pm PT/6:30 pm ET on October 28. To continue the Boorito tradition, Chipotle fans in the U.S. can get a US$5 burrito, bowl, salad, or taco entrée from 5 pm to close local time on Halloween with the digital-only promo code “BOORITO” at checkout, exclusively on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com**. The offer does not require participation in Roblox and is limited to one (1) per transaction on October 31 only. Guests cannot use the promo code in-restaurant.”As a digital innovator, we are always experimenting on new platforms to meet our guests where they are,” said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer at Chipotle. “Roblox’s popularity has boomed over the past year, and we know our fans will be excited to celebrate the next evolution of Boorito in the metaverse.”
RESTAURANTS
Bon Appétit

You Should Be Adding Sugar—Yes, Sugar!—to Your Meat

You know all about seasoning your protein with salt before cooking it. You’ve got kosher salt on deck, you know to pat everything dry before you get to sprinkling, and you aren’t shy with your three-fingered pinches. You’re well aware that a good dusting now means you’ll have to season less later, as the salt will penetrate the meat and let its natural flavor shine.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Tyson Is Riding The Air Fryer Trend With Its New Chicken Bites

The trend for air frying has reached such ubiquity that Tyson is using it to appeal to customers. Recently, the brand introduced Air Fried Chicken Bites. "Americans today want better-for-you versions of comfort foods, and Tyson Brand is meeting this trend by launching chicken bites in Spicy and Parmesan flavors that have been prepared in an air fryer," the company proclaimed in a press release issued earlier this week (via PR Newswire). The two flavors come in 20-ounce packages.
FOOD & DRINKS
sandiegomagazine.com

What to Eat in San Diego This Week: Burgers, Thai Food, and More

Sick of cooking? Dine out! The SDM staff is sharing their recommendations, plus one expert’s pick, for where to get grub this week in San Diego. You can satisfy your hunger cravings and help support our local restaurants all with one order, so dig in!. Troy’s Pick. Name and title:...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Tree Hugger

Is Imitation Crab Meat Vegan? Overview, Ethics, and Alternatives

Imitation crab meat commonly shows up in California rolls, kani salads, and plenty of other items on a Japanese restaurant menu. While the food's name tells you what it's not (crab), it fails to shed light on what it is. And while you might expect imitation crab to be vegan—after...
FOOD & DRINKS
San Diego Channel

Healthy Fall Comfort Foods with S&W Heirloom Series Beans

Katie Ferraro is joining us today to share some of her favorite Healthy Fall Comfort Food finds. S&W canned beans are an affordable, convenient way to add nutrition, flavor and unique textures to your family meals. One serving of S&W beans provides 6-7 grams of protein, which is about the...
RECIPES
KTVU FOX 2

E-40 launches 'Goon With The Spoon' sausage and burrito line

OAKLAND, Calif - Vallejo native and rapper, E-40 is now dabbling in the food industry. He has launched his own brand of sausages and burritos that are now available. KTVU's Sal Castandea spoke with E-40 about what motivated him to start a new venture. This isn't the final stop for...
VALLEJO, CA
Barbecuebible.com

Our Top 5 Pork Recipes

For many Americans—Especially if you come from the South or Midwest—barbecue means pork. Memphis-style ribs. Carolina pulled pork shoulder. St. Louis-style pork steaks. It’s no surprise that the pig is the unofficial symbol of American barbecue. It’s also not surprising that pulled pork, a uniquely American contribution to the world of ‘cue, occupies three of the top five positions in Barbecuebible.com’s porcine popularity poll. The remaining two feature—what else?–bacon. Pork is also one of the most forgiving meats, perfect for barbecuers of any experience level. Need we say more?
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy