E-40 Announces Gourmet Meat Brand "Goon With The Spoon"

Chipotle, Sparkling Ice® beverages, Rémy Martin…. and other brands targeting the U.S. consumer right now. Check our prior Sales Leads columns. Chipotle Mexican Grill celebrated the 21st year of Boorito, a fan favorite Halloween event, by becoming the first restaurant brand to open a virtual location on Roblox, a global platform bringing millions of people together through shared experiences. In the Chipotle Boorito Maze experience, Chipotle made US$1 million in free burritos available* and offered access to new virtual Halloween costumes and exclusive Roblox items.The experience went live at 3:30 pm PT/6:30 pm ET on October 28. To continue the Boorito tradition, Chipotle fans in the U.S. can get a US$5 burrito, bowl, salad, or taco entrée from 5 pm to close local time on Halloween with the digital-only promo code “BOORITO” at checkout, exclusively on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com**. The offer does not require participation in Roblox and is limited to one (1) per transaction on October 31 only. Guests cannot use the promo code in-restaurant.”As a digital innovator, we are always experimenting on new platforms to meet our guests where they are,” said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer at Chipotle. “Roblox’s popularity has boomed over the past year, and we know our fans will be excited to celebrate the next evolution of Boorito in the metaverse.”

RESTAURANTS ・ 2 HOURS AGO