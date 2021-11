ST. LOUIS (AP) — A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in connection with a shooting during a St. Louis vigil last month that killed one man and injured three others. CrimeStoppers recently increased the reward being offered in the Sept. 20 shooting that happened as people gathered to honor another homicide victim who had been shot nearby less than 24 hours earlier. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the shooting took place about two blocks from St. Louis police headquarters. Police have released video and photos of a black sedan and a red SUV they believe may have been involved in the shooting.

