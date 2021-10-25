CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Goons & Goblins: 13 Spooky Music Videos That Are Perfect For Halloween

By J. Bachelor
99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM
99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OjMpM_0cc0Hzs400

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DeVog_0cc0Hzs400

Source: Radio One / Radio One


Now there was a time when Halloween – that special time of year where ghouls, goblins and otherworldly creatures roam the Earth – was strictly for the kids. Yeah, those days are over: It seems like adults look forward to spooky season more than the little ones now, and why shouldn’t we? These kids weren’t raised on Freddy Krueger.

|| RELATED: A Spooky Link: 22 Scary Movies To Watch With Your Boo ||

|| RELATED: 7 Halloween Costumes That Pay Tribute To Pop Culture Icons ||

On social media, top music and film stars go all out for the occasion. Dressed in high-priced costumes, their Halloween pics rack up thousands of likes in what seems like an instant. On television, all the favorite bad guys make a welcomed return: Chucky, Michael Myers and Jason come to mind.

But what about music? Sure, almost any goth video has its fair share of gore, but today we’d like to share a few videos from the world of Hip-Hop and R&B that pay homage that ghoulish energy. Whether by lyrics or creepy thematic visuals, take a look at 13 music videos that are perfect for your Halloween consumption.

1. Michael Jackson “Thriller”

2. Geto Boys “Mind Playing Tricks On Me”

3. LL Cool J “4,3,2,1”

4. Travis Scott “Highest In The Room”

5. Chris Brown “High End” ft. Future, Young Thug

6. Rockwell “Somebody’s Watching Me”

7. OutKast “The Whole World”

8. Rihanna “Disturbia”

9. Timbaland & Magoo “Luv 2 Luv Ya”

10. The Game “Martians Vs. Goblins” ft. Lil Wayne, Tyler, the Creator

11. Nicki Minaj “Only” ft. Drake, Lil Wayne, Chris Brown

12. EPMD ft. Redman, Method Man, Lady Luck “Symphony 2000”

13. anye West “Monster” ft. Rick Ross, Nicki Minaj, Jay-Z & Bon Iver

Comments / 0

Related
liveineverett.com

A Spectacularly Spooky Everett Halloween

This story is brought to you by Live in Everett Member, Lamoureux Real Estate. BOO! It’s no trick, the pandemic is still going on and we continue to adapt how we do things to keep ourselves, loved ones, and neighbors safe. Halloween’s looking a little more promising than last year though, with many more scheduled events. Here’s a rundown of events in Everett:
EVERETT, WA
Cleveland Scene

Lea Marra & the Dream Catchers Release Spooky, Circus-Themed Music Video

The new music video for Lea Marra & the Dream Catchers’ song “Tight Rope” follows just a few months behind their latest seven-song album, Healing, released in August, yet it is a track off their 2019 release, Bleeding Heart. The video is a spooky, mysterious and somewhat swashbuckling effort depicting a woman running away from something in the forest and ending up at an abandoned circus where she comes upon a fortune teller who reads her fortune charming her into her crystal ball in which the circus thrives with clowns, fire-breathers and freaks along with the band as they are sucked into this dream world Alice in Wonderland-style.
MUSIC
Fairfield Mirror

A Spooky Halloween Soundtrack

Happy Halloween season everybody! As October reaches its near end, we celebrate the upcoming holiday in many ways. Whether you are waiting for your costume package at the mailroom, going apple picking with your roommates or simply waiting to consume the entire bag of Reese’s next Sunday, the Halloween spirit is simply upon us as always.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Brown
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Lil Wayne
Person
Rick Ross
Person
Rihanna
Person
Travis Scott
Vibe

Best Of Halloween 2021: See VIBE’s Favorite Celebrity Costumes

This Halloween, it’s clear that many celebrities spent last year’s isolation prepping and planning to get back outside. And it’s no secret that with the right budget, any character can be recreated and reimagined. Despite there being a slew of costumes from Netflix’s Squid Game series and the usual reincarnations of classic serial killers like Michael Myers, Freddy Krueger, Jason Voorhees, Pennywise, and Chucky, this year still had several top-tier costumes. From complete transformations from Janelle Monáe and Lizzo to your favorite artists channeling their favorite artists, check out our picks for the best costumes of Halloween 2021 below. Janelle Monáe As The...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Chloe Bailey Shares Another Red Hot Halloween Look

Chloe Bailey is back with more heat. At the beginning of Halloweekend, the 23-year-old delivered an amazingly unique tribute to Angelina Jolie’s Shark Tale character, and earlier this afternoon she dropped off her take on an iconic cartoon character – Betty Boop. The Atlanta-born star’s look consisted of a tousled...
CELEBRITIES
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Halloween week in the Hole: More than just ghosts and goblins

Halloween ghosts and goblins aren’t the only ones planning to provide a little excitement in the valley this week. The community calendar is packed with events, from famed dancer Savion Glover to a ski flick at the Spud. Here are some highlights. For more, see Wednesday’s Jackson Hole News&Guide Scene...
JACKSON, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Halloween Costumes#Goons Goblins#Radio One#Disturbia#Timbaland Magoo#Epmd Ft#Jay Z Bon Iver
Us Weekly

Kim Kardashian! Harry Styles! These Pop Culture-Inspired Costumes Are Perfect for Halloween

Spooky season! Halloween is just around the corner and if you’re anything like Us, figuring out your whole costume situation has yet to happen. But fear not: we’ve got all your last-minute needs covered. Because thanks to some stellar celebrity style moments and binge-worthy TV shows, 2021 pop culture has served up tons of uber-memorable moments that can very conveniently double as fabulous Halloween costumes.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Halloween
Marconews.com

See exclusive photos of Heidi Klum's 2021 Halloween costume: 'I love the transformation process'

Heidi Klum's famous Halloween party isn't back yet, but the queen of Halloween is still reigning. "My fingers are crossed for 2022," Klum, 48, tells USA TODAY via email of her future hosting plans. "I love throwing my Halloween party and giving people an opportunity to really go all out and be creative. I feel like if you have a great imagination, you can create amazing costumes from random things you have at home."
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Nick Cannon Says Mariah Carey Is "Still Mad" He Bought This Gift for Their Twins Against Her Wishes

Mariah Carey apparently was not enjoying a sweet fantasy after Nick Cannon gave their twins a certain birthday gift this year. On Thursday, Oct. 7, a preview clip from his daytime talk show Nick Cannon showed the 41-year-old host of The Masked Singer revealing that ex-wife Mariah wasn't pleased when he went behind her back to buy cell phones for their twins Moroccan and Monroe to celebrate their 10th birthday in April. Nick and Mariah finalized their divorce in 2016, and he has since welcomed five children from other relationships.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Michael Jackson’s Son Bigi, 19, Looks So Grown Up As He Discusses Climate Change In Rare Interview

Blanket Jackson, who now goes by Bigi, spoke about how he’s carrying on his late father’s legacy by using his platform for climate change awareness. Over a decade after Michael Jackson‘s death, the late pop star’s 19-year-old son Blanket “Bigi” Jackson is helping spread awareness about climate change. Bigi, who was born Prince Michael Jackson II, spoke about climate change and the COP26 summit in a rare interview with Good Morning Britain on Oct. 31 at his brother Prince Jackson‘s Thriller Night Halloween Party in California, which raises funds for the Heal Los Angeles Foundation. “I do think it’s important that we all know about it,” Bigi said about climate change. “I think we have some work to do but our generation knows how important it is.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Essence

This Week In Black Love: Chante Moore, Stephen Hill Are Engaged, Michael B. Jordan And Family Support Lori & More

There was engagement news, a new couple making it IG official, a "cheeky" birthday trip and the first rollouts of couple Halloween costumes. Sure, we say it every week, but we’re not kidding when we say this week was a very busy one for Black love. There was engagement news, an IG official moment for a new couple, a “cheeky” birthday trip (more on that later for context) and themed party, the first rollouts of couple Halloween costumes and just plenty of PDA displayed on the ‘gram. We couldn’t get enough of it! So we relived all the moments to share them with you here in our weekly recap of all things Black love. In case you missed these moments, scroll down to feel all warm and fuzzy from the love that was shown this week.
RELATIONSHIPS
99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM

99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM

19
Followers
114
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Richmond's #1 station for R&B!

 https://kissrichmond.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy