CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Joe Biden's approval ratings are worse than every recent president -- except 1 -- at this stage

By Analysis by Chris Cillizza
CNN
CNN
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(CNN) — Roughly nine months into his presidency, Joe Biden is on the verge of writing his name into the history books -- and not in a good way. The latest polling from Gallup pegs the President's approval at just 42%, the lowest of his term to date and the second...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 2572

DLM32
6d ago

Other polls have Biden at 37%. So picking a particular poll to fit a narrative supports why CNN’s ratings are tanking right along side Bidens approval rating. People figure out spin pretty fast.

Reply(109)
1149
Wayne Coburn
6d ago

from CNN of course. and you notice Trump was the worst which was a total lie. you can't believe a thing the fake news says

Reply(104)
857
My Biden itches
7d ago

A leftist run poll manipulated by a leftist MSM. In Deadwood they have many t-shirt shops,not one has a t-shirt supporting Biden. They all blast him and they're selling like hotcakes. How's that happen for the most popular President ever.

Reply(57)
502
Related
CNN

Romney defends filibuster amid Democrats' calls to change it

Washington (CNN) — Republican Sen. Mitt Romney on Sunday defended the filibuster and blasted Democrats calling for its elimination, dismissing their latest discussion to end it in order to pass voting rights legislation as "an unserious partisan effort aimed at messaging and energizing that party's base." "The need to marshal...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

Why Republicans are poised for gains in 2022 regardless of who wins in Virginia on Tuesday

(CNN) — The political world eagerly awaits results from Tuesday's Virginia gubernatorial race, but they won't yield much new information about 2022 and beyond. Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin has run a strong race in a Democratic-trending state -- which, if that translates into victory, would match Virginia's longstanding pattern of rewarding the party that lost the White House the year before. A Youngkin victory would be no surprise, though polls generally show a close race with Democratic opponent Terry McAuliffe.
VIRGINIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Democrats don’t want to admit why Biden is failing

The RealClearPolitics and FiveThirtyEight presidential approval trackers both say the same thing: President Joe Biden has never been more unpopular with voters than he is right now, and he is growing more unpopular every day. Asked to explain why Biden is so unpopular on Meet the Press today, Democratic pollster...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Jimmy Carter
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Bill Clinton
Person
George W Bush
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Telegraph

Watch: Joe Biden appears to doze off during Cop26 speeches

US President Joe Biden appeared to doze off during the opening speeches of the crucial Cop26 summit in Glasgow. The 78-year-old, who was branded "sleepy Joe" by Donald Trump on the campaign trail seemed to nod off for more than 30 seconds before being interrupted by an aide who whispered something in his ear.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Approval Ratings#American#Democrats
Forbes

Biden Is Trouncing Trump’s Stock Markets Where It Matters

The Dow 30 Industrials, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite all closed at record levels on Friday. This occurred even while two of the largest companies in the world, Apple. and Amazon, saw their stocks drop 1.8% and 2.2%, respectively. The markets are climbing the proverbial “wall of worry”...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Country
Afghanistan
Country
China
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
AFP

US VP Harris still searching for her role

The first woman and first person of color to become US vice president, Kamala Harris made history on November 3, 2020. But a year later, she is still trying to figure out what part to play in a role that is by definition thankless. President Joe Biden, by teaming up with the 57-year-old former California senator, sent a clear message to an electoral base eager for more diverse representation in power. But with his choice, the 78-year-old Biden -- who had served as second-in-command to Barack Obama during the first Black president's two terms -- has also turned the spotlight full-force onto Harris. A serial trailblazer, she was the first woman and first Black person to become California's attorney general. She was also the first senator of South Asian descent.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Thanks to Biden, Trump remains in the game

President Donald Trump’s grip on most Republicans remained firm even after the events of Jan. 6, but his standing with the general population cratered, as reflected by a Gallup approval rating of 34 percent as he left office. Just 4 percent of Democrats and 30 percent of independents approved of Trump as he departed.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

President Biden’s approval rating drops as House pushes for vote on infrastructure bills

A new NBC News poll shows president Biden’s approval rating has dropped to 42%. Meanwhile, the president spent the weekend in Rome at the G20 summit, where he met with global leaders and has pushed through on some of his core objectives. Back at home, democrats are working toward a vote on Biden’s infrastructure and Build Back Better bills. Congresswoman Susan Wild of Pennsylvania joined American Voices to discuss. Oct. 31, 2021.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNN

CNN

710K+
Followers
109K+
Post
574M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy