Joe Biden's approval ratings are worse than every recent president -- except 1 -- at this stage

The first woman and first person of color to become US vice president, Kamala Harris made history on November 3, 2020. But a year later, she is still trying to figure out what part to play in a role that is by definition thankless. President Joe Biden, by teaming up with the 57-year-old former California senator, sent a clear message to an electoral base eager for more diverse representation in power. But with his choice, the 78-year-old Biden -- who had served as second-in-command to Barack Obama during the first Black president's two terms -- has also turned the spotlight full-force onto Harris. A serial trailblazer, she was the first woman and first Black person to become California's attorney general. She was also the first senator of South Asian descent.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 1 DAY AGO