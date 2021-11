Instacart, the popular grocery delivery and pick-up platform, has officially released its Halloween candy data report — and the results may surprise you. "With the spookiest time of the year finally here, Americans are getting in the spirit by filling their Halloween candy baskets early," Laurentia Romaniuk, Instacart’s trends expert, tells Fox News. "According to Instacart purchase data from last year, customers purchased 2.5 million pounds of candy in the weeks leading up to October 31."

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO