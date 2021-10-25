CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

U.S. NTSB chair criticizes Tesla over 'FSD' rollout

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

WASHINGTON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The chair of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) criticized Tesla’s rollout of “Full Self-Driving Beta technology” after the automaker did not address concerns after earlier fatal crashes involving its driver assistance systems.

In a letter to Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk Monday, NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy questioned his decision to make the system available “without first addressing the very design shortcomings that allowed” fatal crashes in Florida and California to occur. She noted Tesla “has still not officially responded to the NTSB regarding these safety recommendations.” (Reporting by David Shepardson)

Comments / 0

Related
theridgefieldpress.com

NTSB: Driver was behind wheel at time of Texas Tesla crash

DETROIT (AP) — A driver was behind the wheel when a Tesla electric car crashed and burned last April near Houston, killing two men, neither of whom was found in the driver's seat. The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board announced the findings in an investigative report update released Thursday on...
TEXAS STATE
teslarati.com

Tesla welcomes NHTSA’s critical eye on Autopilot, FSD: “We expect and embrace the scrutiny”

Tesla executives highlighted during the recently held Q3 2021 earnings call that the company welcomes scrutiny from agencies such as the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). This was despite the incoming appointment of a new NHTSA senior safety adviser who previously dubbed Teslas as “killer robot(s)” on social media, and who sits at the board of Swedish LIDAR company Veoneer, a supplier of automakers like Ford and General Motors.
CARS
WDBO

NTSB chair wants Tesla to limit where Autopilot can operate

DETROIT — (AP) — The head of the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board is calling on Tesla to act on recommendations to limit where its Autopilot driver-assist system can operate and to put a system in place to make sure drivers are paying attention. In a letter sent to Tesla...
WILLISTON, FL
CNBC

NTSB finds driver seat was occupied in fatal Tesla crash in Spring, Texas

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) just released new detail in a high-profile investigation into a fatal crash involving a Tesla Model S in Spring, Texas on April 17 this year. The federal vehicle safety watchdog found that driver and passenger seats were both occupied at the time of the...
SPRING, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
TechCrunch

NTSB chair calls on Elon Musk to change design of Tesla Autopilot

The letter, which TechCrunch has viewed, expressed concern that Tesla has yet to implement two safety recommendations that the NTSB issued more than four years ago. The urgency to address those safety recommendations has increased now that Tesla is rolling out more automated driving functions through its so-called “Full Self-Driving” software beta.
CARS
CNBC

NTSB head criticizes Tesla's self-driving features, calls them 'misleading'

NTSB Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy called the company's use of "Full Self-Driving" for its latest driver-assist systems "misleading." The comments come a day she sent a letter to Tesla CEO Elon Musk about the company not responding to recommendations issued by the safety watchdog four years ago. The letter as well...
CARS
Washington Post

NTSB chair expresses concern over Tesla ‘inaction’ on safety recommendations in letter to Elon Musk

SAN FRANCISCO — National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy criticized Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Monday for the company’s apparent inaction on safety recommendations issued four years ago in response to a fatal crash. In a letter, Homendy expressed gratitude for the company’s technical expertise in subsequent crash investigations...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
teslarati.com

Tesla formally starts FSD Beta 10.3 rollout, includes drivers with 99 Safety Score

Tesla has formally started the rollout of FSD Beta 10.3 to its fleet. The latest iteration of the advanced driver assist system featured several improvements that were outlined in some detailed Release Notes. As observed by members of the electric vehicle community, FSD Beta 10.3 is now being rolled out...
CARS
CNET

Tesla FSD 'issues' in 10.3 update result in rollback, before apparent fix

Tesla this past weekend pushed a new update to its Full Self-Driving beta, a Level 2 driver-assist system that is not fully autonomous, but the company quickly needed to backtrack. After deploying FSD beta 10.3, CEO Elon Musk tweeted on Sunday the company would need to revert back to 10.2 amid "issues."
CARS
thedetroitbureau.com

Tesla Rolls Back FSD Due to Left Turn Issue

On Sunday, while you were chilling with friends and family, Elon Musk tweeted a major setback for the latest version of Tesla’s automated self-driving software. Dubbed full self driving, or FSD, Musk took to social media, revealing the company is “seeing some issues with 10.3, so rolling back to 10.2 temporarily,” reads the tweet, adding. “this is to be expected with beta software.” The tweet also noted that the company’s quality assurance has noted “regression in some left turns at traffic lights found by QA in 10.3. Fix in work, probably releasing tomorrow.”
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Fsd#Ntsb Chair
teslarati.com

Tesla fans’ focus on NHTSA advisor Cummings a distraction ‘from real safety issues’: NTSB Chair

The National Transportation Safety Board’s (NTSB) Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy says that recent attacks against Missy Cummings, a recently appointed Senior Advisor for the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), were used by Tesla fans to distract people from “the real safety issues at hand,” hinting toward her criticism of Tesla’s Autopilot and Full Self-Driving suite.
CARS
insideevs.com

Tesla FSD V10.3 Is Out For Drivers With Safety Score Of 99

Tesla was supposed to launch version 10.3 of its Full Self-Driving system on Friday, but it was instead rolled out today and it grants even more drivers access. And whereas with version 10.2, the manufacturer only allowed drivers with a safety score of 100, now those with a score of 99 are also permitted to join.
CARS
insideevs.com

Amid Controversy Over Tesla's FSD Beta, It's Already Saving Lives

Most of today's cars come standard with advanced driver-assist systems (ADAS), and Tesla is no exception. The technology has improved over the years, and now some of it is required by safety organizations for vehicles to earn top ratings. This is because it has been proven that such systems save lives.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NTSB
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
CarBuzz.com

Ford CEO Has A Message For Tesla's Elon Musk

For a few years, legacy automakers like Ford and General Motors dismissed Tesla as little more than another start-up with grand EV plans. The situation is very different today. Tesla is now valued at over $1 trillion, placing it in an ultra-exclusive club with tech giants such as Apple and Facebook. Ford, for example, currently has a market cap of around $34 billion. The Blue Oval's CEO, Jim Farley, doesn't have anything against Tesla. In fact, it's quite the opposite.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Tesla's FSD Beta V10.3 Rollout Has Braking Bug: What's Next?

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has been testing its Full Self-Driving (FSD) beta software on a limited number of cars for more than a year. The software allows Tesla vehicles to attempt driving maneuvers from point A to B with human supervision. In the past few weeks, Tesla has been expanding...
CARS
CleanTechnica

Tesla FSD Beta Update — How Much Has It Improved In 2 Weeks?

Like the ~1,000 others who got a Tesla Safety Score of 100 and got FSD Beta two weeks ago, I just got my first FSD Beta software update in the middle of the night last night. Here’s what the release notes say:. Naturally, I was excited to take my Model...
TECHNOLOGY
SlashGear

Tesla pulled the latest FSD Beta from owners’ cars today

Tesla OTA updates give, and Tesla OTA updates take away, with the electric car company unexpectedly rolling back the latest FSD Beta having already pushed it to owners’ cars. Elon Musk confirmed the downgrade, highlighting the reality of beta software and arguing that this only underscores the need for public betas.
CARS
Reuters

Reuters

212K+
Followers
231K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy