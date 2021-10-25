U.S. NTSB chair criticizes Tesla over 'FSD' rollout

WASHINGTON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The chair of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) criticized Tesla’s rollout of “Full Self-Driving Beta technology” after the automaker did not address concerns after earlier fatal crashes involving its driver assistance systems.

In a letter to Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk Monday, NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy questioned his decision to make the system available “without first addressing the very design shortcomings that allowed” fatal crashes in Florida and California to occur. She noted Tesla “has still not officially responded to the NTSB regarding these safety recommendations.” (Reporting by David Shepardson)