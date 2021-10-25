Dairy-free pancakes

And as our individual lives grew busier with school and work, the only time of the week we all managed to be in the same place at the same time was at home, on Sunday morning. Knowing this, at least every other week, my mom would wake up extra early and prepare Oladi, or as we called them, Russian pancakes. The sweet aroma of these fluffy, fried pancakes filled the house and was often what woke my brothers and me up in the morning. My mom never fried anything in the house, but these were a special exception. For us, oladi truly represented what a pancake should be: a pillowy cake fried on a pan. They were slightly sweet enough that you could eat them plain, but we would still drizzle syrup over the top or even sweetened condensed milk, the Russian way.

