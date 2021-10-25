Apartment rents are on the rise nationally. Here's how Baltimore is faring.

Sacramento, California, is at the top of the list for the United States’s least affordable new homes markets. A new study examining household incomes and comparing them with median new home construction mortgages found the California capital tying with Miami, Florida. Eighty percent of households in the Sacramento region, same as Miami, are priced out of new homes, the study from real estate-technology firm, Knock, found.
A new housing community geared toward working class residents will soon be going up on Tucson’s south side. Scottsdale-based Greenlight Communities and Tucson-based Holualoa Cos. plan to build Cabana Bridges, a 288-unit complex at The Bridges, the mixed-use development near Park Avenue and Interstate 10. Greenlight focuses on building “attainable...
Sacramento’s housing affordability is getting worse, as rents increased this year by double digits in many areas of the city, according to Zillow economist Nicole Bashaw. According to data firm Rent Hub, the city’s Oak Park neighborhood saw a jump of nearly 70% just over the past year. Another recent...
Metro Denver’s largest for-rent high-rise apartment and hotel development broke ground last week at the intersection of 26th Avenue and Alcott Street in Denver’s Jefferson Park neighborhood. The 15-story, 626-unit property will include 533 apartment units and 93 apartment-style hotel units. Scheduled for completion in spring of 2024, 26th and...
As home buying becomes less affordable across the US, the rental market is also seeing a surge in prices as strong competition for housing leaves few options on the market. Metropolitan areas are seeing the greatest rent increase, particularly in sunnier cities like Tampa, Miami, Phoenix, and Riverside, CA, reports Realtor.com.
The Gates Foundation has been spreading the word about OSI-supported efforts to integrate restorative practices into Baltimore City Public Schools. A recent post on the foundation’s “Principal Project” – a forum to explore ideas that are working in education that reaches more than a million educators nationwide – featured essays from five Baltimore education leaders about their experiences with restorative practices:
NORWALK — The Norwalk area is experiencing the largest rent increase in the state, up by more than 50% year-over-year in some dwellings, according to data from Rent.com. The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment in the city increased from about $1,600 to $2,973 from September 2020 to September 2021, or about 55%, the data shows. Though, the cost for a one-bedroom apartment did dip slightly from $2,981 in August to $2,973 in September.
Rises in home purchase prices is also affecting residential rental properties. While the past 18 months have ushered in an unprecedented sellers’ housing market nationwide, apartment rent rates have also followed the upward trend in the Philadelphia area and surrounding regions. Ashley Fahey and Ryan Mulligan covered the local impact for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
The Entrepreneurs’ Organization of Charlotte (EO Charlotte) takes a long view of Charlotte’s growth potential. Not only are they supporting the economics of the region through business development and innovation, but they are planting seeds for future sustainability and preservation of Charlotte’s beauty, literally. If you grew up in Charlotte...
Here in Florida, forecasts show that the state’s 50-plus population creates an outsized economic impact estimated to drive growth for the next 30 years and beyond. AARP data from 2018 show the 50-plus population contributing 48 percent ($505 billion) to the state’s total annual GDP. Their activities supported 6.3 million jobs, generating $342 billion in wages and salaries. By 2050, 43 percent of Floridians will be 50-plus, contributing $1.7 trillion to the annual GDP.
Boston’s two mayoral candidates say they support the use of corporate tax breaks to attract or retain businesses in the city. But both contend that projects will have to meet a high threshold to receive taxpayer money. The city’s next mayor will have several types of incentives at her disposal...
Kathy will assist in creating a Residential Construction Loan Program and underwrite Residential Construction loans. With over 15 years of experience in the financial services industry, including nine years in mortgage lending at American State Bank, Gomez's expertise will be invaluable to creating the new program. She is a recipient of two awards from the WBJ: the 2020 Women Who Lead in Financial Services and the 2021 Women in Business Award. Gomez is also active in the Arthritis Foundation.
Consumers expect brands to act more responsibly, including being more sustainable. Big brands have realized this and have made sustainability pledges and commitments for years. But sustainability isn’t just for Fortune 500 companies. Small businesses have also begun to realize the benefits of becoming more sustainable too, not just because their consumers expect it, but because long-term cost savings can be achieved while doing the right thing for our environment.
Comments / 0