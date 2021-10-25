Apartment rents are on the rise nationally. Here's how Baltimore is faring.

NORWALK — The Norwalk area is experiencing the largest rent increase in the state, up by more than 50% year-over-year in some dwellings, according to data from Rent.com. The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment in the city increased from about $1,600 to $2,973 from September 2020 to September 2021, or about 55%, the data shows. Though, the cost for a one-bedroom apartment did dip slightly from $2,981 in August to $2,973 in September.

NORWALK, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO